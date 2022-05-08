India saw a modest decline in COVID-19 cases, with the country reporting 3,451 new infections in a single day

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, India saw a modest decline in COVID-19 cases, with the country reporting 3,451 new infections in a single day, bringing the total number of active cases to 20,635.

On Saturday, 3,805 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country.

According to the health ministry, active cases now account for 0.05 percent of total infections, with a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.74 percent.

This comes after 3,079 coronavirus recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of coronavirus recoveries to 4,25,57,495.

In the last 24 hours, the country has also reported 40 deaths due to COVID-19 infection, according to the ministry.

The daily positivity rate in India is 0.96 percent, and the weekly positivity rate is 0.83 percent.

The government has tested 84.06 crore samples to detect the virus so far, with 3,60,613 COVID-19 tests completed in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said that 190.20 crore vaccine doses had been delivered so far as part of the statewide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The Centre has distributed over 193.53 crore COVID vaccination doses to states and union territories so far, with over 18.47 crore balance and unutilized doses still available.