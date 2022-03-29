As the number of daily cases surpassed 4,400, Shanghai, China's most populated city, tightened the first phase of a two-stage Covid-19 lockdown on Tuesday, ordering certain citizens to remain indoors unless they are being tested.

As the number of daily cases surpassed 4,400, Shanghai, China’s most populated city, tightened the first phase of a two-stage Covid-19 lockdown on Tuesday, ordering certain citizens to remain indoors unless they are being tested.

In March, the BA.2 strain of the highly infectious Omicron was thought to be spreading quickly in some regions of Europe and China, raising new fears about a global surge in Covid infections. This month has seen an increase in Covid cases in France, Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom. In Asia, the situation appears to be stabilising in Hong Kong, the region’s financial centre.

Here are the global updates on Covid:

According to Reuters, Hong Kong recorded 7,685 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, as infections in the global financial centre progressively stabilised for the first time following the recent Omicron drive increase. According to Reuters, almost 4,400 new cases were filed in Shanghai, mainland China’s most major international metropolis, on Monday, setting a new high. With a new lockdown, the city is seeing the toughest constraints in over two years. According to Bloomberg, the Shanghai government is allowing certain factories to operate ‘closed loop systems,’ in which staff continue to work as long as they are confined within or near the industrial campus and follow mitigating measures.