Karnataka has recorded 31,531 new cases of COVID-19 and 403 fatalities. COVID-19 is moving at very high speed from large urban centres to the districts of Karnataka. Ballari and Uttara Kannada, are among India’s top five districts reporting the highest Covid-19 test positivity rate. Health and Family Welfare Department, indicated total number of samples tested has seen a noticeable drop during the last fortnight.

The Health Department on Sunday said, Karnataka has recorded 31,531 new cases of COVID-19 and 403 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 22,03,462 and deaths to 21,837 so far.

Karnataka districts of which five recorded more than 40% positivity whereas 13 took a record of positivity between 30-39% according to the Union Health ministry of the state.

It has been observed that COVID-19 is moving at very high speed from large urban centres to the districts. As of now two Karnataka districts, Ballari and Uttara Kannada, are among India’s top five districts reporting the highest Covid-19 test positivity rate.

From the total of 403 deaths, 143 were from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari saw 26, Uttara Kannada 24, Hassan 18, Mandya 15, Shivamogga 14, followed by others.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayana, head of the COVID Task Force has said that the State has received 4.25 lakh doses, which is enough for one week.

Bengaluru is yet to witness a clear recovery from the daily surge in Covid-19 cases, however, the record of 50,112 fresh infections on May 5, had dropped to 35,297 on May 13.

Additionally to have a closer look at the health bulletins shared by the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department, indicates that the total number of samples tested has also seen a noticeable drop during the last fortnight.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa of the state attributed the drop in fresh Covid cases to the success of lockdown in Karnataka saying, the drop in number of tests is hard to miss.