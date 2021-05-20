A Chinese journalist Zeng Jia to Lane, a reporter for Caixin Media, pointed out to Fauci deputy Cliff Lane that the number of cases reported in the WHO Joint China Mission’s report are inconsistent with the number reported by the Wuhan Public Health Committee, as revealed by the mail dated March 4, 2020.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in China conducted an unreleased, “strictly confidential” COVID-19 epidemiological analysis in January 2020. This was revealed by an email received by Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) of 301 pages and other records of Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. H. Clifford Lane from the U.S. The mail likewise uncovered that the Department of Health and Human Services supported up on that National Institutes of Health (NIH) officials altered the confidentiality forms to China’s terms. The emails were obtained in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed in the U.S. Furthermore, the emails uncovered an independent journalist in China bringing up the conflicting COVID numbers in China to NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ Deputy Director for Clinical Research and Special Projects Cliff Lane.

A Chinese journalist Zeng Jia to Lane, a reporter for Caixin Media, pointed out to Fauci deputy Cliff Lane that the number of cases reported in the WHO Joint China Mission’s report are inconsistent with the number reported by the Wuhan Public Health Committee, as revealed by the mail dated March 4, 2020. “Forms this time are tailored to China’s terms so we cannot use the ones from before,” a conversation about confidentiality forms between Lane and WHO Technical Officer Mansuk Daniel Han was recorded in the new emails on February 14-15, 2020.

In an email dated January 20, 2020, a WHO official discusses the epidemiological analysis they conducted of COVID-19 earlier that month and states that it is “strictly confidential,” is “only for,” the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group for Infection Hazards (STAG-IH), and “should not be further disseminated.” Prior to that month, a WHO official analysed the epidemiological examination they conducted and stated that it is “rigorously classified,” is “just for,” the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group for Infection Hazards (STAG-IH), and “ought not be additionally dispersed.”

The WHO report further says that there was at least one clinically diagnosed case of coronavirus on December 2nd, 2019, in Wuhan; and from Jan 11th to 17th there were new clinically diagnosed and confirmed cases every day in Wuhan, which is not consistent with Wuhan Public Health Committee’s numbers. There was at least one clinically diagnosed case of coronavirus on December 2nd, 2019, in Wuhan and from January 11th to 17th there were new confirmed cases every day in Wuhan, which is not consistent with Wuhan Public Health Committee’s numbers, written on page 6 of the email.