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Home > Health News > Covid Making Comeback In Mumbai? Why H1N1, RSV And Viral Infections Are Rising Before Monsoon

Covid Making Comeback In Mumbai? Why H1N1, RSV And Viral Infections Are Rising Before Monsoon

Mumbai is witnessing a rise in respiratory infections even before the monsoon fully sets in, with doctors reporting fresh cases of Covid-19, H1N1, influenza A and RSV. Hospitals say Covid infections have started resurfacing alongside continued swine flu cases, leading to multiple viruses circulating simultaneously. Health experts link the spike to delayed monsoon conditions, high humidity and stagnant weather, while advising vulnerable groups to remain cautious.

Mumbai sees rise in Covid, H1N1 and RSV cases before monsoon; doctors link spike to changing weather. Photo: ANI
Mumbai sees rise in Covid, H1N1 and RSV cases before monsoon; doctors link spike to changing weather. Photo: ANI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 13:10 IST

Even before the onset of the monsoon, Mumbai is witnessing a noticeable rise in viral infections, with doctors across the city reporting an increase in Covid-19, H1N1 (formerly known as swine flu), other influenza A viruses, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Medical experts say that while H1N1 cases had dominated hospital visits for nearly a month, Covid-19 has quietly begun reappearing over the past week, creating a situation where multiple respiratory viruses are circulating at the same time. At Breach Candy Hospital, pathologists say that laboratory testing has shown a steady rise in positive cases.

According to doctors, the laboratory is currently detecting more than seven positive cases of either Covid-19 or H1N1 every day.

Hospitals Report Fresh Covid Infections

According to reports quoting doctors, one Covid patient each was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital and Bhatia Hospital on Saturday. The patients are commonly arriving with high fever and respiratory symptoms.

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“We saw a lot of swine flu over the last month, but in the last seven to 10 days, Covid has also begun showing up,” TOI quoted a doctor. 

Doctors say that the outpatient department (OPD) has been recording a few fresh Covid cases daily.

Weather Change, Delayed Monsoon Responsible?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also acknowledged the recent increase in cases. BMC Executive Health Officer Dr Daksha Shah told TOI that only a limited number of Covid cases have been reported so far.

“We believe these cases are mainly due to the ongoing weather change.”

According to Dr Shah and city epidemiologists, the sudden spike appears closely connected to changing weather conditions.

Health officials explained that the delayed arrival of the monsoon, combined with unusually high humidity and stagnant atmospheric conditions, may be allowing respiratory viruses to remain suspended in the air for longer periods than usual.

Doctors expect case numbers to decline once sustained rainfall arrives and helps clear the atmosphere.

Current Covid Strain Mild, But Vulnerable Groups Remain At Risk

Doctors stressed that the currently circulating Covid infections are largely mild and are not causing severe illness in most members of the general population.

However, medical experts warned that certain groups remain vulnerable.

Senior pulmonologists and physicians identified elderly individuals, pregnant women, and people with underlying comorbidities—including diabetes and chronic lung diseases—as facing elevated risk.

Dr Thacker cautioned that overlapping viral infections may increase complications.

“Viral infections like Covid can weaken the lung’s interstitial tissues.”

Also Read: Which Doctor to Consult for Which Disease?

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Covid Making Comeback In Mumbai? Why H1N1, RSV And Viral Infections Are Rising Before Monsoon
Tags: COVIDcovid-19health newsmonsoonMumbai news

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Covid Making Comeback In Mumbai? Why H1N1, RSV And Viral Infections Are Rising Before Monsoon
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