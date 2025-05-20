Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Health»
  • Covid Returns: FDA Grants Conditional Approval To Novavax’s Covid Vaccine

Covid Returns: FDA Grants Conditional Approval To Novavax’s Covid Vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has officially approved Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid, after a prolonged delay—but with significant limitations.

Covid Returns: FDA Grants Conditional Approval To Novavax’s Covid Vaccine


The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has officially approved Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid, after a prolonged delay—but with significant limitations. The approval permits its use only in individuals aged 65 and above, or in those aged 12 to 64 who have at least one underlying health condition that increases their risk of severe illness.

This move comes amid growing skepticism toward vaccines among key federal health leadership, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The FDA’s cautious green light signals a broader shift in vaccine oversight, with an upcoming virtual meeting set to further define regulatory pathways for Covid shots in the future.

Previously authorized under emergency use since 2022, Nuvaxovid now joins Pfizer and Moderna in receiving full FDA approval. However, unlike its mRNA-based competitors, Novavax’s vaccine uses a protein-based platform, offering an alternative for those hesitant about newer technologies.

Despite gaining approval, Novavax must complete extensive post-marketing studies to examine possible links to rare heart conditions like myocarditis. One of the studies may require tracking thousands of participants over time, particularly adults aged 50 to 65.

Still, the approval is a critical milestone for Novavax. The company, now partnered with French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi under a $1.2 billion licensing deal, is preparing to distribute the vaccine commercially by fall. The FDA nod has already triggered a $175 million milestone payment from Sanofi—vital for Novavax’s future operations.

Analysts view Sanofi’s involvement as a strategic advantage, offering established vaccine infrastructure and market reach. While the limited scope of approval narrows Novavax’s immediate audience, experts note that individuals over 65 remain the largest demographic for Covid vaccination.

As the FDA prepares to review strain updates and the CDC reconsiders annual vaccine recommendations, Novavax’s role in the ongoing fight against Covid-19 may still evolve—but under careful watch.

