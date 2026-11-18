With air pollution reaching critical levels in the national capital, doctors have stressed the urgent need for preventive healthcare and environmental awareness. Medical experts have outlined five daily measures residents can take to protect themselves against pollution-related illnesses.

Prof Farhat Basir Khan, whose experience spans health, strategic communication and public-health advocacy, including engagement with the World Health Organization (WHO), said, ‘The biggest challenge during the winter season is how to keep safe and take preventive measures.’ Khan added that the greatest healthcare innovation may not be a new medicine or machine, but a change in how we think about health.

Here are 5 Steps You Should Follow To Keep Yourself Healthy Amid Delhi’s Deteriorating Air Quality

1.Check AQI before stepping out: Factor air quality into daily schedules, just like the weather. Checking the Air Quality Index (AQI) helps people decide when and where to exercise. When pollution levels reach the poor, very poor, or severe categories, residents should reduce outdoor exertion, avoid busy roads and construction zones, and move workouts indoors. Vulnerable groups, including children, older adults, pregnant women, and patients with asthma or heart disease, must take extra precautions and follow medical advice.

2. Wear a properly fitted N95 respirator: When stepping outdoors during high-pollution spells is unavoidable, wearing a properly fitted N95 respirator can significantly reduce inhalation of fine particulate matter.

3. Keep indoor air clean and dust-free: To maintain indoor air quality, experts recommend wet mopping instead of dry sweeping to prevent dust circulation. Minimise indoor smoke sources such as cigarettes, incense sticks, and mosquito coils. Residents should keep windows shut during peak pollution hours and open them only when outdoor air quality improves.

4. Avoid ‘detox’ myths and monitor symptoms: Doctors warned that no food, juice, or supplement can neutralise the impact of toxic air, making exposure reduction the primary defence. Do not ignore persistent coughing, wheezing, breathlessness, or chest discomfort, and seek immediate medical attention for severe breathing difficulty or chest pain.

5. Breathe gently and pay attention to respiratory health: Practise gentle, controlled breathing

Simple, controlled breathing helps reduce stress and improves awareness of respiratory health. Sit comfortably with relaxed shoulders, place a hand on the abdomen, inhale gently through the nose to let the abdomen rise, and exhale slowly without force.

Speaking at the 32nd Perfect Health Mela 2026 at Jamia Hamdard on Wednesday, Dr Anil Kumar said, ‘Without a clean environment, we cannot have good health.’ Dr Kumar noted that clean air, safe water, and proper waste management form the essential foundations of a healthy society.