Endometriosis is an inflammatory disorder that occurs when tissue that typically borders the uterus develops outside of the uterus and onto other organs. According to the Office of Women's Health, this illness affects more than 11% of women aged 15 to 44.

Menstrual cramps, pain during sex, intestinal issues, spotting, and infertility are some of the symptoms that patients may face. The exact cause is unknown, but it might be related to hereditary factors or immune system diseases.

Initially, painful periods are not natural — there is still a stigma that women will have to endure. No, pain is never natural, therefore let’s do away with it. ” April Summerford, 36, told NBC New York.

During many visits to the doctor, she was assured she was normal and that she should just push through the discomfort. In her experience, one doctor avoided diagnosing her with endometriosis just by recalling the statement, “I don’t want it to be endo because I can’t assist you.”

Summerford, a Fresno, Calif. native who has been battling infertility and the condition since she began her menstrual cycle as a teen, was one of over 1,800 women who took part in this research.

According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, 30 to 50% of endometriosis patients may experience infertility.

Because illness severity does not correlate with disease symptoms, you might have a very serious condition with very minor symptoms. Then there are many who have no symptoms at all and find out about their illness during an infertility workup or even during a C-section, according to Dr. Christine Metz of NBC New York.

Dr. Metz is one of the study’s principal scientists at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. She is also the co-director of Research OutSmarts Endometriosis (ROSE), an initiative that began in 2017.

The researchers investigated menstrual effluent as a non-invasive method of diagnosing the illness and discovered cells in the blood that might distinguish between healthy and sick people.

“We were truly pioneers in investigating menstrual effluent in any situation. It had not been well researched before our involvement, and it was really mainly examined for regenerative medicine objectives since the endometrium regrows every month, which contains stem cells, “Dr. Metz stated.

These discoveries take us one step closer to developing bearable medicines and reducing the time between symptoms and diagnosis.

“The single treatment developed in the previous 12 years, like all other medicines established thus far, is hormone-based, and none of them addresses the condition. They deal with pain, “Dr. Metz said.

Women’s History Month and Endometriosis Awareness Month both fall in March. The team is now on the lookout for the next round of participants.