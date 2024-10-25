Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Diwali 2024: Is Jaggery The Best Sugar Substitute For Festive Sweets?

While jaggery is often seen as a healthy sugar alternative, experts suggest moderation. Discover four healthier options for your Diwali sweets. While jaggery is often seen as a healthy sugar alternative, experts suggest moderation. Discover four healthier options for your Diwali sweets.

Diwali 2024: Is Jaggery The Best Sugar Substitute For Festive Sweets?

As Diwali approaches, many people consider jaggery a healthier alternative to white sugar for their festive treats. However, health experts advise caution, emphasizing that while jaggery has its benefits, it is not a universal solution for healthier snacking.

Understanding Jaggery vs. Sugar

Both jaggery and white sugar are primarily composed of sucrose. While jaggery does contain trace minerals such as iron, calcium, and potassium, it’s crucial to understand its similarities and differences with white sugar.

  1. Nutrient Content: Jaggery may have a slight edge due to its mineral content, but the overall health benefits can be overstated.
  2. Glycemic Index: The glycemic index (GI) of jaggery can vary based on its processing methods. Although it is generally lower than white sugar, it still represents a considerable source of carbohydrates.
  3. Natural vs. Refined: While marketed as a natural sweetener, jaggery undergoes processing to extract sucrose, similar to white sugar.

Why Jaggery Might Not Be the Best Choice

Despite its reputation, there are several reasons why jaggery may not always be a healthier option:

  • Caloric Content: Both jaggery and white sugar are high in calories. Simply substituting one for the other does not significantly reduce calorie intake from sweets.
  • Moderation is Key: Overindulgence in sweets, regardless of whether they contain jaggery or sugar, can lead to weight gain, dental issues, and other health problems.
  • Individual Needs: For individuals with diabetes or other health conditions, limiting both jaggery and white sugar is often necessary.

Healthier Alternatives for Diwali Snacks

As you prepare for the festivities, consider these healthier alternatives for your Diwali treats:

  1. Natural Sweeteners: Use natural sweeteners like dates, honey, or maple syrup, but remember to use them in moderation.
  2. Fruit-Based Snacks: Incorporate fresh or dried fruits into your snacks or desserts for natural sweetness and added nutrients.
  3. Healthy Nuts and Seeds: Enjoy a variety of nuts and seeds, such as almonds, cashews, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds. These provide healthy fats and protein.
  4. Homemade Treats: Create your own snacks using whole grains, natural sweeteners, and healthy fats to better control ingredients and portion sizes.

 A Balanced Approach to Diwali

For a truly healthy Diwali, focus on maintaining a balanced diet, practicing portion control, and incorporating a variety of nutritious snacks into your celebrations. By being mindful of your choices, you can enjoy the festivities without compromising your health.

ALSO READ: Why A Woke US Doctor And Trans Rights Advocate Withhold A $10M Study On Puberty Blockers?

Filed under

Diwali sweets festive treats Jaggery alternatives natural sweeteners
Advertisement
14
#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Also Read

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

IndiGo Q2 Results: Airline Posts Rs 986 cr Loss Due To Higher Fuel Costs

IndiGo Q2 Results: Airline Posts Rs 986 cr Loss Due To Higher Fuel Costs

Maharashtra Elections: Who Is Milind Deora, Set To Challenge Aaditya Thackeray In Worli?

Maharashtra Elections: Who Is Milind Deora, Set To Challenge Aaditya Thackeray In Worli?

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban Claims West Is Losing The Ukraine War

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban Claims West Is Losing The Ukraine War

Income Inequality Declines, 74.2% Are Earning Up To Rs 5 Lakh

Income Inequality Declines, 74.2% Are Earning Up To Rs 5 Lakh

Entertainment

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Teaser Drops: Vikrant Massey Returns as Fearless Journalist

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Teaser Drops: Vikrant Massey Returns as Fearless Journalist

What Role Will Brandon Sklenar Play In The Housemaid Alongside Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried?

What Role Will Brandon Sklenar Play In The Housemaid Alongside Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox