Do Obese People Tend To Make More Risky Decisions?

A recent study found that severely overweight (obese) people may not only have different risk behaviors but also changes in their metabolism and mental state. Scientists at the German Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbrücke (DIfE) investigated whether significant weight loss improves these aspects.

The study, published in Clinical Nutrition, involved 62 severely obese participants who underwent a 10-week diet with an 800-calorie daily intake. Researchers measured their weight, body fat, mood, and risk-taking behavior before and after the diet. They found significant reductions in BMI and HbA1c (a glucose metabolism marker), along with mood improvements and more risk-averse behavior.

Role of the long-term sugar level HbA1c: As expected, after the 10-week diet there was a significant reduction in the body mass index (BMI) and the HbA1c level as a marker for glucose metabolism, as well as a significant improvement in mood. In addition, the scientists were able to demonstrate a positive change in behavior, as the weight loss led to risk-avoiding decisions. Accordingly, risk behavior in obesity appears to be highly dependent on the BMI. “Our results have also shown that the metabolic factor HbA1c becomes the leading predictor of risk-taking after weight loss,” says first author Beatrix Keweloh.

The findings suggest that risk behavior in obesity is closely linked to BMI and that weight loss can restore glucose metabolism’s role in decision-making, reducing the influence of mood.