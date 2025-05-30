Do You Know That Corporate Employees Are Prone To Acidity, Bloating And Bad Stomach? Explained

Corporate employees and employers are often on the same page when it comes to desk jobs, and this leads to various stomach-related issues such as acidity, bloating, and more. But how and when does it all begin?

Most corporate employees are engaged in desk-bound roles, spending the majority of their time sitting. Due to heavy workloads and pressure, many even eat at their desks. Regardless of other factors, the one thing that takes the earliest toll is the minimal physical movement during work hours—typically 9 hours or more.

Some real-life examples :

Take Sofia, for instance, a 27 -year-old content producer in New Delhi. Her day begins with an early commute, skipping breakfast to beat traffic. By noon, she’s either eating a cold sandwich at her desk or grabbing a packet of chips during while filing a story. Within weeks, she began experiencing frequent acidity, feeling bloated after every meal, and struggling with poor appetite. She blamed the food, until her doctor pointed out that her erratic schedule and stress levels were disturbing her gut balance.

Similarly, I, who is a senior sub-editor, with shifting hours of work life also include night shifts. My regular changing of shifts deteriorate my sleeping and eating schedule hampering my sleep and eating pattern and dependency on coffee to stay awake have caused chronic acid reflux. An antacid tablet is always available in my bag.

60% Of Corporate Employees Report From Digestion

These are not isolated cases. According to urban health surveys, nearly 60% of corporate employees report some form of digestive discomfort weekly. The reasons are consistent—skipped meals, high caffeine intake, lack of movement, processed foods, and, most importantly, stress.

Some Realistic Changes:

Doctors recommend a few realistic changes: start the day with a light but nutritious breakfast, drink water at regular intervals, include fibre-rich fruits or nuts during snack breaks, and take short walks after meals. Stress management, through deep breathing or short breaks from screens, also plays a vital role.

Your job may be demanding, but your health is non-negotiable. A well-functioning stomach can fuel both your performance and peace of mind—one habit at a time.

