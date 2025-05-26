Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
Doctor Among Two Tested Positive For Covid-19 In Bihar, Health Officials On Alert

After nearly a year of reporting zero Covid-19 cases in Bihar’s capital, Patna, two suspected cases have emerged from a private hospital on Bailey Road, triggering fresh concern among local health authorities.

Doctor Among Two Tested Positive For Covid-19 In Bihar, Health Officials On Alert


After nearly a year of reporting zero Covid-19 cases in Bihar’s capital, Patna, two suspected cases have emerged from a private hospital on Bailey Road, triggering fresh concern among local health authorities.

According to hospital officials, both individuals had reported to the Outpatient Department (OPD) with common flu-like symptoms—cough, cold, fever, and shortness of breath—around four days ago. During routine examination, doctors noticed a dip in their oxygen saturation levels, which led to immediate testing for Covid-19.

Of the two, one patient required hospitalization due to the severity of their condition. The other was treated on an outpatient basis and has reportedly shown signs of recovery.

The hospital has formally informed the Civil Surgeon’s office of the cases. As of now, final confirmation is pending from the district health department.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Avinash Kumar Singh said, “We are in contact with the hospital. Appropriate action will be taken after we verify the test results.”

A senior doctor at the hospital further noted that several other patients, roughly three to four, have recently reported with similar respiratory symptoms but refused Covid-19 testing despite medical advice.

The situation has prompted renewed vigilance among health officials, though they remain cautious in confirming a resurgence of the virus without laboratory results.

