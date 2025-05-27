Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Health»
  • Drinking Just One Drink A Day Can Raise Pancreatic Cancer Risk, Study Finds

Drinking Just One Drink A Day Can Raise Pancreatic Cancer Risk, Study Finds

Led by the World Health Organization’s cancer research agency, the study revealed a clear link between alcohol consumption and this often deadly disease, regardless of smoking status or gender.

Drinking Just One Drink A Day Can Raise Pancreatic Cancer Risk, Study Finds

A new United Nations-backed study has found a direct link between alcohol consumption and an increased risk of pancreatic cancer, shedding new light on the dangers of drinking even moderate amounts of alcohol.


A new United Nations-backed study has found a direct link between alcohol consumption and an increased risk of pancreatic cancer, shedding new light on the dangers of drinking even moderate amounts of alcohol.

The study, conducted by the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), analyzed health data from nearly 2.5 million individuals across Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. It found a “modest but significant” increase in pancreatic cancer risk tied to alcohol intake, regardless of a person’s sex or smoking status.

“Alcohol consumption is a known carcinogen, but until now, the evidence linking it specifically to pancreatic cancer has been considered inconclusive,” said Pietro Ferrari, senior author and Head of the Nutrition and Metabolism Branch at IARC.

Even Moderate Drinking Increases Risk

The study revealed that every additional 10 grams of alcohol consumed per day about one standard drink raises the risk of pancreatic cancer by 3%.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Women who drank 15–30 grams of alcohol per day (roughly 1–2 drinks) faced a 12% higher risk.

  • Men who consumed 30–60 grams per day saw a 15% increase in risk.

  • For men drinking more than 60 grams daily, the risk shot up by 36%.

Beer and spirits were found to be especially harmful, with the highest risk levels observed among heavy drinkers.

Not Just Smokers at Risk

The IARC’s findings also addressed a long-standing question in cancer research: could smoking be confounding the alcohol-cancer connection?

The answer appears to be no. “Our analysis showed that the association between alcohol and pancreatic cancer risk holds even for non-smokers,” Ferrari explained, adding that alcohol itself is an independent risk factor for the disease.

A Silent but Deadly Cancer

Pancreatic cancer is among the deadliest forms of cancer globally, often diagnosed late due to subtle or no early symptoms. Though it ranks twelfth in cancer incidence worldwide, it causes around 5% of all cancer-related deaths.

According to the study, pancreatic cancer rates are up to five times higher in Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and East Asia than in other parts of the world.

Ferrari stressed the need for more research into long-term drinking patterns, including binge drinking and early-life exposure to alcohol. He also noted that public health strategies must consider these findings when addressing alcohol-related health risks.

This landmark study reinforces the growing body of evidence that alcohol is not safe in any amount. While many people consume alcohol socially, the research adds urgency to global efforts to raise awareness about the hidden cancer risks associated with drinking.

ALSO READ: From Anxiety To Fatigue: This Is What Really Happens To Your Body When You Don’t Eat On Time

Filed under

alcohol and pancreatic cancer WHO alcohol study

newsx

New Covid Variants Detected In India: ICMR Says No Cause For Panic, But What You...
newsx

Manipur: Shirui Lily Festival Marks a Celebration of Culture and Resilience
newsx

India Advances Towards 5th-Gen Air Power: AMCA Gets Defence Ministry Nod; Laser Weapons Also Tested...
Sun Damage Is Sneaky—He

Sun Damage Is Sneaky—Here’s Why Dermatologists Say SPF Is A Must
newsx

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home
newsx

Rising Tensions In Taiwan Strait As China Accuses Taipei Of Cyberattack, More Than 60 Sorties...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

New Covid Variants Detected In India: ICMR Says No Cause For Panic, But What You Need To know About It

New Covid Variants Detected In India: ICMR Says No Cause For Panic, But What You...

Manipur: Shirui Lily Festival Marks a Celebration of Culture and Resilience

Manipur: Shirui Lily Festival Marks a Celebration of Culture and Resilience

India Advances Towards 5th-Gen Air Power: AMCA Gets Defence Ministry Nod; Laser Weapons Also Tested Successfully

India Advances Towards 5th-Gen Air Power: AMCA Gets Defence Ministry Nod; Laser Weapons Also Tested...

Sun Damage Is Sneaky—Here’s Why Dermatologists Say SPF Is A Must

Sun Damage Is Sneaky—Here’s Why Dermatologists Say SPF Is A Must

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home

Entertainment

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s Absence Despite Scoring Six Nominations

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks, Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season