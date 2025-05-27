Drinking Just One Drink A Day Can Raise Pancreatic Cancer Risk, Study Finds

Led by the World Health Organization’s cancer research agency, the study revealed a clear link between alcohol consumption and this often deadly disease, regardless of smoking status or gender.

A new United Nations-backed study has found a direct link between alcohol consumption and an increased risk of pancreatic cancer, shedding new light on the dangers of drinking even moderate amounts of alcohol.

The study, conducted by the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), analyzed health data from nearly 2.5 million individuals across Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. It found a “modest but significant” increase in pancreatic cancer risk tied to alcohol intake, regardless of a person’s sex or smoking status.

“Alcohol consumption is a known carcinogen, but until now, the evidence linking it specifically to pancreatic cancer has been considered inconclusive,” said Pietro Ferrari, senior author and Head of the Nutrition and Metabolism Branch at IARC.

Even Moderate Drinking Increases Risk

The study revealed that every additional 10 grams of alcohol consumed per day about one standard drink raises the risk of pancreatic cancer by 3%.

Women who drank 15–30 grams of alcohol per day (roughly 1–2 drinks) faced a 12% higher risk.

Men who consumed 30–60 grams per day saw a 15% increase in risk.

For men drinking more than 60 grams daily, the risk shot up by 36%.

Beer and spirits were found to be especially harmful, with the highest risk levels observed among heavy drinkers.

Not Just Smokers at Risk

The IARC’s findings also addressed a long-standing question in cancer research: could smoking be confounding the alcohol-cancer connection?

The answer appears to be no. “Our analysis showed that the association between alcohol and pancreatic cancer risk holds even for non-smokers,” Ferrari explained, adding that alcohol itself is an independent risk factor for the disease.

A Silent but Deadly Cancer

Pancreatic cancer is among the deadliest forms of cancer globally, often diagnosed late due to subtle or no early symptoms. Though it ranks twelfth in cancer incidence worldwide, it causes around 5% of all cancer-related deaths.

According to the study, pancreatic cancer rates are up to five times higher in Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and East Asia than in other parts of the world.

Ferrari stressed the need for more research into long-term drinking patterns, including binge drinking and early-life exposure to alcohol. He also noted that public health strategies must consider these findings when addressing alcohol-related health risks.

This landmark study reinforces the growing body of evidence that alcohol is not safe in any amount. While many people consume alcohol socially, the research adds urgency to global efforts to raise awareness about the hidden cancer risks associated with drinking.

