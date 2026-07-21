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Home > Health News > Drinking Karela Juice Every Day: Is It Good or Bad for Your Kidneys?

Drinking Karela Juice Every Day: Is It Good or Bad for Your Kidneys?

Do you wonder if Karela juice is good for your health or not? Let us tell you if it is good for your kidneys or not.

Is Karela Good or Bad for Your Kidneys? Image Credit: Ai
Is Karela Good or Bad for Your Kidneys? Image Credit: Ai

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 15:30 IST

For generations, karela juice has been the bitter start to the morning that grandparents swore by, mostly for blood sugar control. Less discussed is what a daily glass of it actually does further down the digestive line, to the kidneys, which end up processing everything the body decides it doesn’t need.

Benefits Of Karela Juice

According to Ayurveda and Indian folk tradition, bitter gourd is used specifically for kidney complaints and kidney stones as it is rich in Vitamin C, potassium and antioxidants. It is believed that some compounds of bitter gourd support the body’s natural detoxification process,  and its mild diuretic effect can, in modest amounts, help flush excess fluid and waste through urine, easing the load on the kidneys rather than adding to it.

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Excess of Anything Is Bad

The same diuretic properties can even harm your body if the quantity is not controlled. Drinking excess of karela juice can push the kidneys into overdrive, forcing them to filter out a higher concentration of active plant compounds than they’re built to handle regularly.  Over time, this repeated strain is where most of the concern around daily, undiluted consumption comes from, not from an occasional glass, but from treating it as a substitute for water or medication.

The Group That Should Be Cautious

If you are already a chronic kidney disease patient, then you are advised to be careful as bitter gourd juice contains concentrated compounds and that can add pressure to the kidneys. The same goes with the patients on diabetes medication as its blood-sugar-lowering effect can stack with existing drugs and tip glucose levels too low. Pregnant women are advised not to have the drink, for reasons unrelated to the kidneys but serious enough to warrant avoidance.

What Amount Is Actually Safe?

According to the experts’ advice, you can drink around 30 to 50 ml of karela juice in a day which is suggested to be taken on an empty stomach. Beyond that, the risk profile shifts faster than the benefits do.

Karela juice isn’t the kidney tonic it’s sometimes made out to be, nor is it the threat occasional headlines suggest. Like most concentrated plant extracts, it rewards moderation and punishes excess, and anyone with an existing kidney or blood sugar condition should check with a doctor before making it a daily habit.

Also Read: Living Around 20-km Of A Toll Plaza? Here Is How You Can Buy A Local Pass Via Rajmargyatra App

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Drinking Karela Juice Every Day: Is It Good or Bad for Your Kidneys?

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Drinking Karela Juice Every Day: Is It Good or Bad for Your Kidneys?

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Drinking Karela Juice Every Day: Is It Good or Bad for Your Kidneys?
Drinking Karela Juice Every Day: Is It Good or Bad for Your Kidneys?
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