Energy Drinks Linked To Higher Blood Cancer Risk, Reveals New Study

A new Nature study links taurine, found in energy drinks, to faster leukaemia progression, raising concerns about its use in blood cancer patients.

A recent study published in the journal Nature has raised health concerns after linking taurine a common ingredient in energy drinks to the progression of blood cancer leukaemia. The study suggests taurine could actually help cancer cells grow and survive, especially in patients with myeloid malignancies like leukaemia.

Taurine is an amino acid found naturally in foods like meat and fish. It is also widely used in many popular energy drinks for its supposed performance-boosting and recovery benefits. However, new findings now show that taurine might do more harm than good, particularly in people dealing with blood cancers.

Researchers from the University of Rochester found that in mice, taurine consumption appeared to fuel cancer growth. The paper reported that taurine-fed mice showed a threefold higher risk of death compared to those that were not given taurine. According to the researchers, taurine helps cancer cells break down glucose through a process called glycolysis, which supplies energy for their rapid growth.

This marks a significant shift in how taurine is understood. Previously, taurine was seen as helpful during chemotherapy. A report from the Journal of Cancer Research and Therapeutics noted that taurine could protect against the toxic side effects of chemotherapy, thanks to its antioxidant properties. But this new study warns that the same compound might aid in the progression of blood cancer itself.

“As taurine is a common ingredient in energy drinks, and is often provided as a supplement to mitigate the side-effects of chemotherapy, our work suggests that it may be of interest to carefully consider the benefits of supplemental taurine in patients with leukaemia,” the researchers wrote.

The study raises an important question about the safety of consuming taurine through energy drinks or supplements, especially among cancer patients.

What is Leukaemia?

Leukaemia is a type of cancer that starts in the bone marrow the part of the body responsible for making blood. It causes an abnormal rise in white blood cells, which do not function properly. These immature cells, often called blasts or leukaemia cells, crowd out healthy blood cells like red blood cells and platelets, leading to serious health complications.

With this new research, scientists are urging both the medical community and the general public to reconsider the use of taurine in cancer care and its presence in everyday energy drinks.

