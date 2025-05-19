Explained: Joe Biden’s Gleason Score Of 9 And His Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, his office confirmed Sunday, citing a Gleason score of 9 — a marker of advanced disease. The cancer has already spread to his bones, following the discovery of a nodule during a routine physical last week.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden is facing an aggressive form of prostate cancer, according to an official statement released by his office on Sunday. The cancer is characterized by a Gleason score of 9 — a measure used to assess the severity and aggressiveness of the disease.

The statement also confirmed that the cancer has metastasized to the bone.

Biden’s diagnosis follows the discovery of a small nodule in his prostate during a routine physical examination last Tuesday. “The discovery necessitated further evaluation,” his spokesperson explained.

History of Cancer in Biden’s Medical Record

This is not the first time the 82-year-old former president has dealt with cancer. In February 2023, while still serving in the White House, Biden had a cancerous lesion removed from his chest, according to the then-White House physician. Additionally, prior to his presidency, he underwent Mohs surgery to remove several non-melanoma skin cancers.

Prostate cancer originates in the tissues of the prostate, a small gland in men that produces semen, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). It is the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men in the United States.

The NIH estimates that 313,780 new prostate cancer cases will be diagnosed this year, accounting for over 15% of all new cancer diagnoses. Additionally, approximately 35,770 men are expected to die from the disease this year, representing 5.8% of all cancer-related deaths.

Survival Rate of Prostate Cancer

Despite these numbers, prostate cancer generally has a favorable outlook. The five-year relative survival rate — the percentage of patients who live at least five years after diagnosis — stands at about 98%. The disease typically progresses slowly, and early detection does not always correlate with improved health outcomes or extended longevity. Nevertheless, it remains one of the more treatable forms of cancer, even in cases where it has spread.

According to the NIH, about 12.9% of men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their lives. As of 2022, an estimated 3.5 million men were living with the disease in the country. The median age of diagnosis is 68, and the median age of death from prostate cancer is 79.

While the incidence of new prostate cancer cases has risen by an average of 1.8% annually between 2013 and 2022, the death rate has declined by approximately 0.6% per year from 2014 through 2023.

What Biden’s Gleason Score Means

The Gleason grading system is used to evaluate how likely prostate cancer is to grow and spread. It does not predict the outcome but gives a sense of how abnormal the cancer cells appear under a microscope and how aggressively they are likely to behave.

The Gleason score is calculated by combining the two most prevalent patterns of cancer cells found in a biopsy. The scale typically ranges from 6 to 10.

A score of 9 — as in Biden’s case — indicates the cancer cells look significantly different from normal prostate cells and are expected to grow and spread rapidly. This places the cancer in Grade Group 5, the most severe category, associated with a higher risk of metastasis and a more complex prognosis. However, despite its severity, the cancer’s hormone-sensitive nature opens up options for treatment.

Treatment Options and Outlook

While Biden’s treatment plan has yet to be publicly detailed, medical experts note that hormone therapy — also known as androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) — is a likely option. This treatment reduces the levels of male hormones that can fuel prostate cancer growth, helping to slow the progression and manage symptoms, even when the disease has spread to the bones.

Monitoring levels of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in the blood is also essential, as increases in PSA can signal cancer activity and help evaluate the effectiveness of treatment.

Due to the spread of the disease to the bones, surgical removal of the prostate is not typically considered viable in cases like Biden’s.

