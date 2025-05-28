Explained: Why COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Again In India

Experts say the virus is now behaving like a seasonal flu, but precautions remain crucial.

India is witnessing a fresh uptick in COVID-19 cases, with a noticeable concentration in states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, the Union Health Ministry confirmed this week. The rise coincides with the detection of a new Omicron subvariant, NB.1.8.1, found in a sample from Tamil Nadu.

According to Health Ministry data, Kerala currently accounts for 43% of all active COVID-19 cases in the country, followed by Maharashtra (21%), with smaller spikes in Delhi, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. Although the overall number of active infections remains relatively low at 1,010, the geographically limited but steady surge has sparked renewed public concern.

What’s Causing the New Rise in COVID-19 Cases?

Health experts and global data suggest that periodic waves of COVID-19 are becoming a part of life, much like seasonal flu. Several key factors are contributing to the current rise in cases:

1. Waning Immunity

Over time, immunity from past infections and vaccinations begins to fade, making individuals more vulnerable to reinfection. This natural decline in immune protection is a major driver behind recurring COVID-19 waves.

2. Emergence of New Variants

The NB.1.8.1 subvariant, part of the Omicron lineage, has recently been detected in India. Though not currently classified as a Variant of Concern (VOC), it is one of several Variants Under Monitoring (VUM) by the World Health Organization. These mutations may evade immunity or spread faster, even if they don’t lead to severe illness.

3. Seasonal Factors

Respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, tend to spread more efficiently in colder or humid conditions. With India currently seeing a rise in viral flu infections, seasonal trends may be playing a significant role.

4. Low Testing and Surveillance

COVID-19 is now considered endemic, and many regions have scaled back testing and genome sequencing. This delayed detection may result in undetected community spread until cases become more visible.

5. High-Risk Populations

Individuals with weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions remain at heightened risk. With relaxed public health norms, they are more vulnerable during these mini-surges.

How Dangerous Are the New Variants?

Currently, no COVID-19 variant is classified as a Variant of Concern, according to WHO. The JN.1 lineage and its descendants, including NB.1.8, are being closely watched but have not been found to cause more severe disease. Most Indian cases in recent months are linked to the BA.2 and JN.1 lineages, which are not significantly more transmissible than earlier strains.

Should You Be Worried?

So far, major hospitals have not reported a surge in COVID-19-related admissions. The few patients who have required hospitalization mostly had pre-existing comorbidities, indicating that the virus is not currently causing severe illness in the general population.

What Precautions Should You Take?

Wear a mask in crowded or poorly ventilated areas, especially if you have symptoms.

Isolate at home if you experience mild symptoms like sore throat, fever, or cough.

Monitor oxygen (SpO2) and temperature regularly, and consult a doctor if symptoms worsen.

Avoid antibiotics unless prescribed they don’t work against viral infections.

The current rise in COVID-19 cases in India appears to be part of a predictable pattern involving new variants, fading immunity, and seasonal transmission. While the situation is not alarming, health authorities advise continued caution, especially for vulnerable populations.

