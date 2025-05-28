Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Health»
  • Explained: Why COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Again In India

Explained: Why COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Again In India

Experts say the virus is now behaving like a seasonal flu, but precautions remain crucial.

Explained: Why COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Again In India

India is witnessing a fresh uptick in COVID-19 cases, with a noticeable concentration in states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, the Union Health Ministry confirmed this week.


India is witnessing a fresh uptick in COVID-19 cases, with a noticeable concentration in states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, the Union Health Ministry confirmed this week. The rise coincides with the detection of a new Omicron subvariant, NB.1.8.1, found in a sample from Tamil Nadu.

According to Health Ministry data, Kerala currently accounts for 43% of all active COVID-19 cases in the country, followed by Maharashtra (21%), with smaller spikes in Delhi, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. Although the overall number of active infections remains relatively low at 1,010, the geographically limited but steady surge has sparked renewed public concern.

What’s Causing the New Rise in COVID-19 Cases?

Health experts and global data suggest that periodic waves of COVID-19 are becoming a part of life, much like seasonal flu. Several key factors are contributing to the current rise in cases:

1. Waning Immunity

Over time, immunity from past infections and vaccinations begins to fade, making individuals more vulnerable to reinfection. This natural decline in immune protection is a major driver behind recurring COVID-19 waves.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

2. Emergence of New Variants

The NB.1.8.1 subvariant, part of the Omicron lineage, has recently been detected in India. Though not currently classified as a Variant of Concern (VOC), it is one of several Variants Under Monitoring (VUM) by the World Health Organization. These mutations may evade immunity or spread faster, even if they don’t lead to severe illness.

3. Seasonal Factors

Respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, tend to spread more efficiently in colder or humid conditions. With India currently seeing a rise in viral flu infections, seasonal trends may be playing a significant role.

4. Low Testing and Surveillance

COVID-19 is now considered endemic, and many regions have scaled back testing and genome sequencing. This delayed detection may result in undetected community spread until cases become more visible.

5. High-Risk Populations

Individuals with weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions remain at heightened risk. With relaxed public health norms, they are more vulnerable during these mini-surges.

How Dangerous Are the New Variants?

Currently, no COVID-19 variant is classified as a Variant of Concern, according to WHO. The JN.1 lineage and its descendants, including NB.1.8, are being closely watched but have not been found to cause more severe disease. Most Indian cases in recent months are linked to the BA.2 and JN.1 lineages, which are not significantly more transmissible than earlier strains.

Should You Be Worried?

So far, major hospitals have not reported a surge in COVID-19-related admissions. The few patients who have required hospitalization mostly had pre-existing comorbidities, indicating that the virus is not currently causing severe illness in the general population.

What Precautions Should You Take?

  • Wear a mask in crowded or poorly ventilated areas, especially if you have symptoms.

  • Isolate at home if you experience mild symptoms like sore throat, fever, or cough.

  • Monitor oxygen (SpO2) and temperature regularly, and consult a doctor if symptoms worsen.

  • Avoid antibiotics unless prescribed they don’t work against viral infections.

The current rise in COVID-19 cases in India appears to be part of a predictable pattern involving new variants, fading immunity, and seasonal transmission. While the situation is not alarming, health authorities advise continued caution, especially for vulnerable populations.

ALSO READ: Cardiac Arrest vs Heart Attack: Key Differences You Need to Know | Explained

Filed under

COVID-19 India NB.1.8.1 variant

Thailand is proudly flyin

‘Love Wins’: Thailand Kicks Off Celebrations For Pride Month 2025; Promote Itself as Global LGBTQIAN+...
newsx

Indiana Pacers Take 3-1 Lead Over New York Knicks In Eastern Finals As Haliburton Shines...
Global music sensation Ed

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings...
A Delta Airlines flight f

Caught On Cam: Pigeons Fly First Class On Delta Airlines, Chaos Erupts After Flight Delay...
India is witnessing a fre

Explained: Why COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Again In India
newsx

HBO Reveals New Harry Potter Cast After 30,000 Auditions: Meet Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, And...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Love Wins’: Thailand Kicks Off Celebrations For Pride Month 2025; Promote Itself as Global LGBTQIAN+ Tourism Hub

‘Love Wins’: Thailand Kicks Off Celebrations For Pride Month 2025; Promote Itself as Global LGBTQIAN+...

Indiana Pacers Take 3-1 Lead Over New York Knicks In Eastern Finals As Haliburton Shines With Triple-Double

Indiana Pacers Take 3-1 Lead Over New York Knicks In Eastern Finals As Haliburton Shines...

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings in Punjabi in New Song Teaser

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings...

Caught On Cam: Pigeons Fly First Class On Delta Airlines, Chaos Erupts After Flight Delay Due To Bizarre Mid-Air Cabin Chase

Caught On Cam: Pigeons Fly First Class On Delta Airlines, Chaos Erupts After Flight Delay...

HBO Reveals New Harry Potter Cast After 30,000 Auditions: Meet Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, And Alastair Stout

HBO Reveals New Harry Potter Cast After 30,000 Auditions: Meet Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, And...

Entertainment

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings in Punjabi in New Song Teaser

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Dirty PR’ Tweet

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli Blocking Him On Instagram

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli

How Much Did Akshay Kumar Charge For Housefull 5? Actor Refuses To Answer During Trailer Launch- Watch!

How Much Did Akshay Kumar Charge For Housefull 5? Actor Refuses To Answer During Trailer

Your Language (Kannada) Was Born Out Of Tamil, Kamal Haasan Faces Heat After Controversial Statement, Triggers Protests

Your Language (Kannada) Was Born Out Of Tamil, Kamal Haasan Faces Heat After Controversial Statement,

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You