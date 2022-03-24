Exam season is upon us once more, and kids are cramming for 10th, 12th, and various entrance exams at breakneck pace. As a consequence, some advice on how to look after your eyes at this time is essential.

Sleep deprivation: To maintain optimum health for the eyes, as well as the rest of the body and mind, a minimum of 7 hours of sleep is essential. Sleep deprivation can lead to eye problems including repeated styles (eye boils), which cause irritation and swelling of the eyelids, as well as missed study time.

Dietary Deficiency: Nutritional deficiencies can induce fatigue and lack of focus, as well as eye disorders such as blepharitis, dry eyes, and eyelid infections, because students frequently skip meals or rely on fast food. # Eat healthy, balanced meals on a regular basis. Exam-taking students should consume meals rich in vitamins A, D, E, B complex, minerals, and Omega

Dehydration: Due to the stress of their studies, some students do not drink enough water and fluids, resulting in dehydration, headaches, difficulties focusing, and sleepy eyes.

Postural Issues: Poor posture can affect the neck, shoulders, lower back, and eyes, especially in children who have poor eye muscle balance and astigmatism.

Duration of studying: Studying for 8 hours exerts the same amount of load on the eye muscles as jogging 50 to 60 kilometres does on the leg muscles. So studying for 10 to 12 hours without stopping exerts a lot of strain on the eye muscles, which has been connected to myopia (glass power), eye spasms, eye strain, difficulties concentrating, eye pain, and severe migraines.

Digital Eye Strain: Computer Vision Syndrome, also known as Digital Eye Strain, is a common problem among today’s students. Redness, irritation, and a foreign body sensation in the eye are the most typical symptoms. Tears in the eyes gradually diminish when using computers or telephones for long periods of time. A person’s blink rate is normally approximately 20 times per minute, but when using a computer or a mobile phone, it reduces to once or twice per minute. Dry eye syndrome is caused by a reduction in the replenishment of evaporated tears. In addition to dehydrating the skin and eyes, air conditioning causes them to become dry.

Pro tip: