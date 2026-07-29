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Home > Health News > Food Combo To Avoid: Why Ayurveda Warns Against Mixing Milk With Fish Or Salt

Food Combo To Avoid: Why Ayurveda Warns Against Mixing Milk With Fish Or Salt

Milk with fish or salt has long been considered an incompatible food combination in Ayurveda under the concept of Viruddha Ahara. Here's what modern nutrition science says about this enduring dietary belief.

Mixing Milk With Fish Or Salt Is Not Good. Image Credit: AI
Mixing Milk With Fish Or Salt Is Not Good. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 16:25 IST

Few food warnings are as deeply embedded in Indian households as the one against mixing milk with fish or salt. Grandmothers have passed it down for generations, but the reasoning behind it comes from a specific Ayurvedic concept, and modern science has a rather different take on it.

The Ayurvedic Logic: Viruddha Ahara

Ayurveda has a name for this kind of clash: Viruddha Ahara, foods that work against each other once they’re inside the body. The idea goes back to classical texts like the Charaka Samhita, which assign every food an inherent quality called virya, and by that logic, fish runs hot while milk runs cool. Put them in the same meal, the reasoning goes, and you throw off Agni, the digestive fire, leaving behind a residue called ama that never gets properly broken down. That leftover residue is where Ayurveda pins the blame for a long list of complaints, bloating and skin trouble among them.

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Salt runs into the same objection. Milk is seen as cooling and sweet, salt as heating and sharp, and their opposing natures are said to curdle and unsettle digestion when combined in one meal.

What Nutritionists Actually Say

Modern nutrition science doesn’t reject the idea outright, but it doesn’t validate it as written either. Milk does technically curdle in the presence of salt or the acids naturally present in fish, a basic chemical reaction, not evidence of toxin formation. Dietitians point out that no clinical study has measured toxin levels, enzyme disruption or disease rates in people who eat this combination versus those who don’t; the “ama” concept simply doesn’t map onto known digestive biochemistry.

There’s one place the two camps actually meet: symptoms. Plenty of people really do feel bloated or off after combining dairy with certain proteins; nutritionists just point to more familiar culprits, lactose intolerance, individual sensitivity, or an unfamiliar or heavy meal, rather than a rule that holds for everyone. As for the claim that fish and milk together can trigger vitiligo, that one’s been checked out by dermatologists and doesn’t hold up.

The consensus that’s emerging: Viruddha Ahara is a culturally meaningful framework worth respecting, but as a health directive, it remains a tradition, not a proven medical fact.

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Food Combo To Avoid: Why Ayurveda Warns Against Mixing Milk With Fish Or Salt

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Food Combo To Avoid: Why Ayurveda Warns Against Mixing Milk With Fish Or Salt

Food Combo To Avoid: Why Ayurveda Warns Against Mixing Milk With Fish Or Salt

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Food Combo To Avoid: Why Ayurveda Warns Against Mixing Milk With Fish Or Salt
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