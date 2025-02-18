Good News! India To Introduce Cancer Vaccine For Women In Next Six Months, Says Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav

India to launch a cancer vaccine for girls aged 9-16 in the next six months, confirms Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav. Trials are underway for breast, oral, and cervical cancer.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant medical breakthrough, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav has announced that a vaccine targeting cancers affecting women will be available in India within the next five to six months. The vaccine, which is currently in its final research and trial phase, will be administered to girls aged between 9 and 16 years.

Speaking at a press conference, the Union Minister of State for Health, Family Welfare, and Ayush (Independent Charge) emphasized the rising number of cancer cases in India and the central government’s efforts to combat the disease. As part of its strategy, the government plans to introduce hospital-based cancer screenings for women above 30 years and establish daycare cancer centres for early detection and treatment.

Key Details About the Vaccine

The minister revealed that the vaccine would specifically target breast cancer, oral cancer, and cervical cancer, which are among the leading causes of mortality among women in India. While he did not disclose further technical details, he assured that the trials are progressing well, and the vaccine will soon be accessible for eligible girls.

Additionally, to ease the financial burden of cancer treatment, Jadhav confirmed that the government has removed customs duties on essential cancer medicines, making treatment more affordable.

Ayush Healthcare Expansion

On the expansion of Ayush healthcare centres, Jadhav clarified that hospitals already house dedicated Ayush departments, and the government is working to scale up the availability of these services. Currently, there are 12,500 Ayush-based healthcare centres across the country, with plans to establish more in the near future.

The introduction of a cancer vaccine marks a crucial step in India’s fight against the disease, offering preventive solutions while strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

