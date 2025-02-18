Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Health»
  • Good News! India To Introduce Cancer Vaccine For Women In Next Six Months, Says Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav

Good News! India To Introduce Cancer Vaccine For Women In Next Six Months, Says Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav

India to launch a cancer vaccine for girls aged 9-16 in the next six months, confirms Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav. Trials are underway for breast, oral, and cervical cancer.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Good News! India To Introduce Cancer Vaccine For Women In Next Six Months, Says Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav


Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant medical breakthrough, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav has announced that a vaccine targeting cancers affecting women will be available in India within the next five to six months. The vaccine, which is currently in its final research and trial phase, will be administered to girls aged between 9 and 16 years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking at a press conference, the Union Minister of State for Health, Family Welfare, and Ayush (Independent Charge) emphasized the rising number of cancer cases in India and the central government’s efforts to combat the disease. As part of its strategy, the government plans to introduce hospital-based cancer screenings for women above 30 years and establish daycare cancer centres for early detection and treatment.

Key Details About the Vaccine

The minister revealed that the vaccine would specifically target breast cancer, oral cancer, and cervical cancer, which are among the leading causes of mortality among women in India. While he did not disclose further technical details, he assured that the trials are progressing well, and the vaccine will soon be accessible for eligible girls.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Additionally, to ease the financial burden of cancer treatment, Jadhav confirmed that the government has removed customs duties on essential cancer medicines, making treatment more affordable.

Ayush Healthcare Expansion

On the expansion of Ayush healthcare centres, Jadhav clarified that hospitals already house dedicated Ayush departments, and the government is working to scale up the availability of these services. Currently, there are 12,500 Ayush-based healthcare centres across the country, with plans to establish more in the near future.

The introduction of a cancer vaccine marks a crucial step in India’s fight against the disease, offering preventive solutions while strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Louisiana Health Department Ends Mass Vaccination Promotion Amid Controversy

Filed under

cancer vaccine India cancer vaccine Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India’s First Offshore Airport To Rise Near Mumbai, A Game Changer In Infrastructure Development

India’s First Offshore Airport To Rise Near Mumbai, A Game Changer In Infrastructure Development

Netflix Confirms Squid Game Season 3 Release Date – First Look Unveiled, What Fans Must Know

Netflix Confirms Squid Game Season 3 Release Date – First Look Unveiled, What Fans Must...

US-Russia Talks In Saudi Arabia: Marco Rubio Calls For Concessions From All Sides To End Ukraine War

US-Russia Talks In Saudi Arabia: Marco Rubio Calls For Concessions From All Sides To End...

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Slams DMK Over Coimbatore Gang Rape, Blames Drug Abuse For Rising Crimes

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Slams DMK Over Coimbatore Gang Rape, Blames Drug Abuse For Rising...

‘Preparations In Full Swing For Delhi CM Grand Oath-Taking Ceremony,’ Says BJP MP Yogender Chandolia

‘Preparations In Full Swing For Delhi CM Grand Oath-Taking Ceremony,’ Says BJP MP Yogender Chandolia

Entertainment

Netflix Confirms Squid Game Season 3 Release Date – First Look Unveiled, What Fans Must Know

Netflix Confirms Squid Game Season 3 Release Date – First Look Unveiled, What Fans Must

WATCH: Farah Khan Makes A Hilarious ‘Udit Ji’ Reference To Sania Mirza’s Son, Here’s What Happened

WATCH: Farah Khan Makes A Hilarious ‘Udit Ji’ Reference To Sania Mirza’s Son, Here’s What

Who Is His Mystery Bride, Hridi Narang? Indie Sensation Singer Anuv Jain Ties The Knot Long Term Girl Friend

Who Is His Mystery Bride, Hridi Narang? Indie Sensation Singer Anuv Jain Ties The Knot

Who Is Julia Wandelt? Polish Woman Reasserts Claim Of Being Madeleine McCann, Cites New DNA Evidence

Who Is Julia Wandelt? Polish Woman Reasserts Claim Of Being Madeleine McCann, Cites New DNA

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Lifestyle

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox