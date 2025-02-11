Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Guillain-Barré Syndrome Surge: 7 Fatalities, 167 Infected In Pune

The Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) crisis in Pune escalates with the death toll reaching seven. 167 confirmed cases and 192 suspected infections have raised concerns, with 21 patients on ventilator support. Health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Guillain-Barré Syndrome Surge: 7 Fatalities, 167 Infected In Pune

(GBS) outbreak in Pune has claimed seven lives, with 167 confirmed cases and 192 suspected infections


The number of deaths linked to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Pune has risen to seven after a 37-year-old driver, who was diagnosed with the disorder, passed away in a local hospital. The victim, a resident of Pune, succumbed to the condition, which affects the nervous system.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In total, 192 suspected cases of GBS have been reported in the city, with eight new cases emerging recently. Of these, 167 have been confirmed as GBS infections. Additionally, 21 patients remain on ventilator support as they continue to receive treatment.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as the city deals with this growing health concern. The local medical teams are working diligently to provide care to those affected, while further investigations into the causes and spread of the disorder are ongoing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READVideo- Journey To Maha Kumbh Turns Scary, Angry Devotees Pelt Stones At Overcrowded Train In Bihar After Unable To Board

Filed under

Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch Video- Arijit Singh Takes Ed Sheeran On Late Night Scooty Ride, Manages To Ditch Heavy Security

Watch Video- Arijit Singh Takes Ed Sheeran On Late Night Scooty Ride, Manages To Ditch...

Labor Unions Sue To Block DOGE Access To Sensitive Information At US Agencies

Labor Unions Sue To Block DOGE Access To Sensitive Information At US Agencies

Who Is Nancy Mace? Trump Loyalist Accuses Ex-Fiancé, Associates Of Assaulting Her, Raping Others In Explosive House Speech

Who Is Nancy Mace? Trump Loyalist Accuses Ex-Fiancé, Associates Of Assaulting Her, Raping Others In...

Times When Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Sparked Controversy And Public Outrage

Times When Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Sparked Controversy And Public Outrage

Dhruv Rathee Condemns Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comment On India’s Got Latent, Calls For Ethical Content Creation

Dhruv Rathee Condemns Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comment On India’s Got Latent, Calls For Ethical Content Creation

Entertainment

Watch Video- Arijit Singh Takes Ed Sheeran On Late Night Scooty Ride, Manages To Ditch Heavy Security

Watch Video- Arijit Singh Takes Ed Sheeran On Late Night Scooty Ride, Manages To Ditch

Times When Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Sparked Controversy And Public Outrage

Times When Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Sparked Controversy And Public Outrage

Dhruv Rathee Condemns Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comment On India’s Got Latent, Calls For Ethical Content Creation

Dhruv Rathee Condemns Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comment On India’s Got Latent, Calls For Ethical Content Creation

Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘Incest’ Remarks Spark Demand For Ban On India’s Got Latent By AICWA

Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘Incest’ Remarks Spark Demand For Ban On India’s Got Latent By AICWA

Kanye West Again Goes Anti-Semitic As He Sells Swastika Tees For $20 On His Site, Deletes All Other Products

Kanye West Again Goes Anti-Semitic As He Sells Swastika Tees For $20 On His Site,

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox