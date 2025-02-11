Guillain-Barré Syndrome Surge: 7 Fatalities, 167 Infected In Pune

The number of deaths linked to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Pune has risen to seven after a 37-year-old driver, who was diagnosed with the disorder, passed away in a local hospital. The victim, a resident of Pune, succumbed to the condition, which affects the nervous system.
In total, 192 suspected cases of GBS have been reported in the city, with eight new cases emerging recently. Of these, 167 have been confirmed as GBS infections. Additionally, 21 patients remain on ventilator support as they continue to receive treatment.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as the city deals with this growing health concern. The local medical teams are working diligently to provide care to those affected, while further investigations into the causes and spread of the disorder are ongoing.
