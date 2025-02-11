Guillain-Barré Syndrome Surge: 7 Fatalities, 167 Infected In Pune

The Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) crisis in Pune escalates with the death toll reaching seven. 167 confirmed cases and 192 suspected infections have raised concerns, with 21 patients on ventilator support. Health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

The number of deaths linked to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Pune has risen to seven after a 37-year-old driver, who was diagnosed with the disorder, passed away in a local hospital. The victim, a resident of Pune, succumbed to the condition, which affects the nervous system.

In total, 192 suspected cases of GBS have been reported in the city, with eight new cases emerging recently. Of these, 167 have been confirmed as GBS infections. Additionally, 21 patients remain on ventilator support as they continue to receive treatment.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as the city deals with this growing health concern. The local medical teams are working diligently to provide care to those affected, while further investigations into the causes and spread of the disorder are ongoing.

