Harvard Study Says High Consumption of Ultra-Processed Foods Can Lead to Increased Mortality Risks

High intake of ultra-processed foods which include items like processed meats, sugary breakfast foods, and sugar, or artificially sweetened beverages, may lead to an increase in the risk of early death, according to a new study led by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The findings, published on May 8 in The BMJ, signify that there are specific types of ultra-processed foods that can potentially be extremely harmful to an individual’s health.

The study, headed by Mingyang Song, associate professor of clinical epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard, offered a comprehensive perspective on the subject. He provided an in-depth idea into the dietary habits and health outcomes of over 114,000 American adults. These participants, enrolled in the Nurses’ Health Studies I and II and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study, reported their dietary habits every four years over more than three decades.

“There has been great interest from both the public and scientific community in understanding the health impact of ultra-processed foods, which now account for more than 60% of daily calories in Americans,” Song gave a statement to a US based media source.

While sevral previous studies have explored the consequences of ultra-processed foods on the health of individuals, Song and his team focused on the specific health consequences associated with different types of these food items. They categorized the participants’ daily intake into nine subgroups: ultra-processed breads and breakfast foods; fats, condiments, and sauces; packaged sweet snacks and desserts; sugar- and artificially sweetened beverages; ready-to-eat dishes; processed meats; packaged savory snacks; dairy-based desserts; and miscellaneous.

Also read: Revolutionizing Healthcare: GenWorks Health And COMEN Forge Strategic Partnership For Empowered Medical Landscape

Participants who consumed the least ultra-processed food ate three servings per day, while those who consumed the most ate about seven servings per day. Over the course of the research study, 48,193 participants passed away due to several health issues that included cancer, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

The results revealed that participants with the highest consumption of ultra-processed foods faced a 4% higher risk of all-cause mortality and an 8% higher risk of mortality from neurodegenerative diseases compared to those who consumed the least. Processed meat was the food item which constituted for the highest health risks. It was found to be associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality. Sugar and other artificially sweetened beverages, dairy-based desserts, and ultra-processed breakfast foods also showed a significant association with higher all-cause mortality, as did the miscellaneous subgroup, which included primarily artificial sweeteners.

Despite these findings, the researchers emphasized the importance of overall diet quality. They noted that while ultra-processed foods constitute a diverse category, not all items within it are unhealthy.

“Cereals, whole grain breads, for example, they are also considered ultra-processed food, but they contain various beneficial nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and minerals,” Song explained in a recent article. “On the other hand, I do think people should try to avoid or limit the consumption of certain ultra-processed foods, such as processed meat, sugar-sweetened beverages, and also potentially artificially sweetened beverages.”

He added, “If people maintain a generally healthy diet, I don’t think they need to be scared.”

The study underscores the need for greater awareness about the types of ultra-processed foods consumed and their potential health risks, reinforcing the importance of dietary choices in maintaining overall health and longevity.

Show Full Article