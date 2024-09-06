Health Ministry Endorses New Six-Month Regimen For Treating Multi-Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis

Under the National TB Elimination Program (NTEP), the Union Health Ministry has endorsed a new, shorter, and more efficient treatment regimen for multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) known as BPaLM.

This advancement is set to benefit India’s 75,000 drug-resistant TB patients, offering a more manageable and cost-effective treatment option.

This regimen significantly reduces the treatment duration to six months, compared to the previous 20-month regimen.

It combines Pretomanid, a recently approved anti-TB drug by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), with Bedaquiline, Linezolid, and optionally Moxifloxacin.

Further, the health ministry, in coordination with the Department of Health Research, has validated this new regimen through extensive review and expert consultation. Thus, ensuring its safety and efficacy.

This initiative aligns with India’s ambitious goal to eradicate TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global target set under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Currently, in collaboration with states and Union Territories, a comprehensive rollout plan for the BPaLM regimen is being developed by the central TB division, which will include extensive training for healthcare professionals on administering the new regimen.