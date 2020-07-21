N-95 masks with valve respirators do not stop the virus from spreading out, Centre informed. It has written the warning to all states and union territories against the utilization of these masks by people.

N-95 masks with valve respirators do not stop the virus from spreading out and are harmful to the measures adopted for its confinement, Centre informed. It has written the warning to all states and union territories against the utilization of these masks by people.

The public other than designated health workers are using N-95 masks inappropriately, said the Director-General of Health Services in the Ministry of Health, in a letter to the Principal Secretaries of health and medical education of states.

The DGHS said that he would like to draw states’ attention to the advisory available on the website of the MoHFW on the use of homemade protective cover for face and mouth.

Also read: UN on Assam floods: Ready to help India

Also read: IPL 2020: BCCI to seek government permission soon

In April, an advisory was issued by the government on the use of homemade protective cover for face and mouth, asking people to wear it, especially when they go out of their residences.

The homemade cloth masks can be made by following guidelines issued by the Health Ministry and use of these masks should be encouraged by the states and Union Territories, said Dr. Rajiv Garg, Director-General.

To make the face cover, any used cotton cloth can be used, stated the advisory. It also stressed on daily washing and cleaning of such face covers.

The advisory said that before making the face cover, make sure that the fabric is washed well in boiling water for five minutes and dried well. The color of the fabric doesn’t matter.

The advisory comes amid rising concerns over the inefficiency of the valved masks to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Also read: Shakuntala Devi song Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi: Vidya Balan spreads cheer among students

For all the latest Health News, download NewsX App