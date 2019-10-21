Healthy food options for Diwali: Diwali, the festival of lights, gifts and sweets, is just around the corner. If in addition to being excited about celebrating with family and friends, you are also concerned about gaining a bit of extra weight during this season, we have a fix.

Diwali, the festival of lights, gifts and sweets, is just around the corner. If in addition to being excited about celebrating with family and friends, you are also concerned about gaining a bit of extra weight during this season, we have a fix.

Diwali celebrations might feel incomplete without motichoor laddoos but there is no time like the present to start some new traditions. Here are some small changes that you can make while preparing food this Diwali that’ll help keep feelings of guilt and worry away.

1. Coconut laddoos:

Take 1 cup of desiccated coconut or shred a dried coconut (copra) at home. Mix it with chocolate powder (to taste).

Add some ghee for binding and grated jaggery to sweeten the mixture.

Chop and add your favourite dried fruits.

Roll between your palms to give them the perfect laddoo shape.

Serve and eat with delight.

2. Rajgira coconut barfi:

Take 1 cup of rajgira atta (amaranth grain) and roast it until it is brown.

Add 1 cup of dry coconut flakes, ½ teaspoon of cardamom powder, ½ cup of almond powder and 1 cup of jaggery syrup.

Spread the mixture on butter paper. Cut it into diamond shapes.

Let it rest and set nicely.

Enjoy the nutritious burfi with your friends and family.

3. Baked namakparas:

Boil and mash potatoes.

Set the oven at 180 degrees Celsius, to preheat for at least 15 minutes.

Mix ½ cup of boiled and mashed potato, ½ cup of brown rice flour, 1 teaspoon of ajwain, 1 teaspoon of sea salt, 1 teaspoon of black pepper powder, ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder and ¼ teaspoon of baking powder.

Make a soft dough with this mixture.

Rest it for five minutes.

On butter paper, roll a roti with this dough and prick all over with a fork.

Cut into fine strips – about 1 cm wide.

Bake the namakparas for 15 minutes on one side.

Take them out of the oven, flip them over, and bake for another 15 minutes on the other side.

Share with friends, family and visitors for some guilt-free indulgence.

4. Corn patties:

Take a cup of corn, two onions, one spring onion, a few green chillis and some coriander leaves. Add salt and black pepper powder to taste. Blend these ingredients together.

Make a soft dough with wheat flour. You can add curry leaves, parsley or thyme to enhance the taste.

Roll the dough into round shapes. Fill the corn mixture inside the rolls to make the patties. Brush them with a little bit of oil.

Bake these patties in an oven at 180 degrees Celsius.

Serve with your favourite chutney.

5. Dried-fruit laddoos:

Roast and grind half a cup of almonds and another half of sesame seeds.

Mix with ¼ cup of desiccated coconut, some khuskhus and ½ teaspoon of cardamom powder in a big bowl.

Crush some pitted dates, and add to the mixture.

Roll it to give it a laddoo shape.

Apart from these recipes, you can also make the following switches in your diet:

Tandoori or methi rotis instead of puris.

Every time someone offers you a choice between sweets and dried fruits, take your favourite dried fruits.

Try and switch out alcohol and soda drinks for green tea or black coffee as much as possible. Keep yourself hydrated!

Fruits and salads might not give you the festive feel, but serving and eating them is a good idea.

This story was written by myUpchar, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. For more information, read our article on the health benefits of Amaranth here.

