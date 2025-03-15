Heartbroken Mom Reveals Son’s Terrifying Disorder: ‘He Eats Walls, Screws, And Even His Own Nappies!’

Pica is a feeding disorder in which people eat items that are not food, such as paper, soap, paint, chalk, and even metal objects. The condition is most commonly found in young children, particularly those under six years old and pregnant women.

An 11-year-old boy diagnosed with a rare eating disorder, pica, has left his mother heartbroken as he compulsively consumes non-food items, including sponges, screws, wallpaper, and even his own nappies.

Charlie, from Texas, was first spotted eating dog food at the age of five by his mother, Eileen Lamb. Initially dismissing it as a one-time incident, Eileen soon realized something was wrong when she caught him nibbling on books, paper towels, and other household objects.

Concerned, she took him to the doctor, and in 2023, Charlie was diagnosed with pica, a condition where individuals crave and consume substances that have no nutritional value.

What Is Pica?

According to Beat, a leading eating disorder charity, pica is a feeding disorder in which people eat items that are not food, such as paper, soap, paint, chalk, and even metal objects. The condition is most commonly found in:

Young children, particularly those under six years old.

Pregnant women.

Individuals with certain mental health conditions, including autism spectrum disorder (ASD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and iron deficiency.

In Charlie’s case, doctors believe his pica may be linked to his autism, which he was diagnosed with at just 22 months old. Studies suggest that children with autism and developmental disorders are more prone to engaging in pica-related behavior.

‘He Eats Anything -Even the Walls’

Eileen’s horrifying discoveries did not stop at books and towels. She soon found out that Charlie was eating sponges, plastic, and even tearing chunks out of walls. In a particularly terrifying incident, an endoscopy in November 2023 revealed a screw lodged in his colon, which he had swallowed without her knowledge.

“The most heartbreaking moment was when I found out he had eaten his own nappies,” Eileen told The Sun.

The mother-of-three has since resorted to extreme safety measures to protect her son, including:

Locking all cupboards and storage spaces to prevent access to harmful objects.

Keeping toilet paper and sponges hidden as they are among Charlie’s favorite items to eat.

Dressing him in a one-piece zip-up outfit at night to prevent him from reaching his nappies.

Removing all items from his bedroom after he began eating his bedding, pillowcases, and even pieces of the walls.

Providing him with a ‘safety bed,’ a zip-up tent-like bed that prevents him from ingesting dangerous materials while he sleeps.

Despite these precautions, Eileen says Charlie still manages to find objects to eat. “Just this morning, he ate a garbage bag,” she shared.

How Pica Affects the Body

While some forms of pica are harmless, consuming dangerous or toxic objects can have serious health consequences. According to medical experts, potential complications of pica include:

Intestinal blockages due to swallowing non-digestible materials.

Lead poisoning from eating paint or contaminated objects.

Dental damage from chewing hard substances like screws or metal.

Parasite infections from consuming dirt or soil.

Electrolyte imbalances that can lead to irregular heart rhythms.

A Mother’s Plea for Awareness

Eileen hopes that by sharing her son’s story, more people will understand the challenges of raising a child with pica.

“I wish we knew what causes it, but there is no clear answer,” she said. “It is traumatic for both the child and the caregiver. More awareness and research are needed to help families like ours.”

Charlie’s condition has improved slightly, but the risk remains. “He still hides objects in his room to eat them in secret,” Eileen added. “We have to be constantly alert.”

How to Recognize and Manage Pica

If you suspect your child or someone you know has pica, doctors recommend:

Keeping a record of non-food items they attempt to eat.

Identifying triggers or situations where pica behavior is most common.

Child-proofing the environment by locking away dangerous objects.

Providing sensory alternatives like chewable toys to redirect cravings.

Seeking medical evaluation, especially if ingestion of harmful objects occurs.

Although there is no guaranteed cure, behavioral therapy and nutritional interventions can help manage pica.

Pica remains a widely misunderstood and underdiagnosed condition, but stories like Charlie’s highlight the urgent need for more awareness and research. For families dealing with this disorder, early detection, medical guidance, and a safe environment can make all the difference.

Another Similar Case

A mother from Hull, East Yorkshire, has also opened up in the past, about her son’s unusual eating disorder, Pica, which causes him to consume non-food items, including furniture, fluff, and even his nappies.

Marie Buckley, 32, was struggling to manage her four-year-old son William’s condition, which first became noticeable when he started eating paper and tissue at the age of two. Over time, his cravings expanded to include books, mattress protectors, carpet fibers, toys, and even the rain cover of his stroller.

William was also been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Global Developmental Delay (GDD), and Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD), making his condition even more complex. He is still waiting to be placed in a school that can accommodate his needs.

