Here’s How Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro ‘Weight-loss Drug’ Is Set To Revolutionize Diabetes Treatment In India

India, with over 101 million diabetes patients and rising obesity rates, faces a critical need for effective treatment solutions.

Eli Lilly has officially introduced its highly sought-after diabetes and weight-loss drug, Mounjaro, in India following approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). The launch marks a significant milestone in the country’s battle against rising obesity and diabetes cases, offering a new, first-of-its-kind treatment option for millions of affected individuals.

Mounjaro: Pricing and Availability in India

Mounjaro, chemically known as tirzepatide, is now available in India in a single-dose vial presentation. The pricing for the drug is as follows:

2.5 mg vial – ₹3,500

5 mg vial – ₹4,375

This launch comes at a crucial time, as India is witnessing a surge in diabetes and obesity cases, creating a vast market opportunity for the U.S.-based pharmaceutical giant.

A First-of-Its-Kind Treatment for Diabetes and Obesity

Mounjaro stands out in the pharmaceutical landscape due to its dual-action mechanism. It selectively binds to and activates both GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) hormone receptors, playing a vital role in regulating blood sugar levels and appetite.

The drug is indicated for:



Chronic weight management – For adults with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 kg/m² or greater (obesity) or 27 kg/m² or greater (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related health condition.

Type 2 diabetes management – As an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control.

Why Mounjaro is a Game-Changer for India

India is home to over 101 million people living with diabetes, with nearly half of them experiencing suboptimal glycemic control. Additionally, obesity, which is a chronic and relapsing disease, is a major risk factor for diabetes and has been linked to over 200 health complications, including:

Hypertension

Coronary heart disease

Dyslipidemia

Obstructive sleep apnea

According to Eli Lilly India President and General Manager Winselow Tucker, the “dual burden of obesity and type 2 diabetes is rapidly emerging as a major public health challenge in India.”

Mounjaro is already sold under the same brand name in the UK and Europe for both diabetes and weight management. In the U.S., it is marketed as Zepbound specifically for obesity.

Pharmaceutical analysts predict that the global obesity drug market will skyrocket to $150 billion annually by the early 2030s, making it one of the most lucrative segments in the healthcare industry.

