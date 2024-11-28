Home
Thursday, November 28, 2024
How Air Pollution Can Bring a Lung Cancer Endemic, What We Can Do to Protect Our Lungs

Many countries including India, Pakistan are currently facing, what we call a ‘Hazardous air pollution’. Millions of people are dying of the diseases caused due to air pollution.

Air pollution is silently killing us. Many countries including India, Pakistan are currently facing, what we call a ‘Hazardous air pollution’. Millions of people are dying of the diseases caused due to air pollution.

While its consequences are often associated with respiratory disorders such as asthma and COPD, growing evidence reveals air pollution significantly contributes to the growing incidence of lung cancer, including among nonsmokers.

Lung Cancer and Air Pollution

Tobacco smoking was once identified as the cause of lung cancer. However, according to a recent study, this has been changing- lots of patients with lung cancer have now started coming from areas who do not smoke. According to various research studies, this factor is significantly due to pollution in the air.

Air pollution includes particulate matter, like PM2.5 and PM10, and toxic chemicals like benzene and formaldehyde. Most of these have been classified as carcinogens. The very small particles go deep into the lungs. This causes mutations in the cells that lead to uncontrolled growth, which results in cancer.

The lung cancer in India is reportedly surfacing ten years before than in Western countries, says a study in The Lancet’s eClinical Medicine Journal. It is due to the country’s deteriorating air quality, cities like Delhi are usually recording AQI levels that are hazardous.

Non Smoker To Get Lung Cancer

Experts highlight how air pollution is now recognized as a major risk factor for non-smoker lung cancer. While smokers are more likely to develop squamous cell carcinoma, non-smokers primarily face adenocarcinoma, which originates in the lung’s outer regions. Alarmingly, adenocarcinoma often remains asymptomatic in its early stages, leading to late detection and poor outcomes.

The effects of air pollution are:

1. Asthma and COPD: Pollution exacerbates these conditions, causing severe inflammation.

2. Acute Respiratory Infections: Children, with their underdeveloped immune systems, are especially vulnerable.

3. Premature Deaths: A University of Chicago study shows that air pollution shortens the average Indian’s life by 3.6 years.

Preventive Measures: Save Your Lungs

Considering the widespread nature of air pollution, it is vital to take preventive measures. Here are some:

Avoid Going Out

Use online resources or apps to check daily air quality and plan your activities accordingly. Avoid outdoor exercise when air pollution levels are high.

Limit Exposure to Pollutants

When in polluted environments, wear masks with a grade of at least N95. Use air purifiers at home to ensure proper indoor air quality.
Close windows and doors to seal out bad air from outdoors.

Keep Healthy Lifestyles

Include anti-inflammatory foods such as turmeric, leafy greens, and nuts to combat lung inflammation. Participate in activities that improve lung capacity, such as yoga or cardio exercises.

Advocate for Cleaner Air Policies

The most needed is support programs like India’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), which targets a 40% reduction in air pollution by 2026. Push for stricter regulations on industrial emissions and vehicle standards.

Avoid Smoking and Second-Hand Smoke

Smoking exacerbates the harmful effects of air pollution. Quitting not only protects your lungs but also reduces overall pollution.

Regular Check-Ups

Regular health check-ups can help detect lung abnormalities early. If there is persistent cough, chest pain, or breathlessness, consult a pulmonologist.

Air pollution poses a ticking time bomb that requires immediate attention regarding its impact on lung health. Even though personal efforts may minimize risks, systemic changes must be addressed to counteract the root causes. It calls for an alliance of the government, industries, and citizens to combat this silent epidemic.

