How Air Pollution Threatens The Success Of IVF According To A New Study

The demand for in vitro fertilization (IVF) is higher than ever, but a new study reveals that air pollution may be impacting the success of these procedures. Published last month, the research indicates that the delicate process of IVF, which already has a success rate of less than 50%, could be hindered by environmental factors, specifically air pollution.

Understanding IVF and Its Vulnerabilities

IVF is an assisted reproductive technology that involves extracting eggs from a patient and fertilizing them in a laboratory setting. The resulting embryos are matured for several days, after which they can either be frozen for future use or implanted back into the patient, hoping one will successfully implant and result in a healthy pregnancy. However, recent findings suggest that environmental factors, such as air quality, could significantly influence the outcome.

Researchers at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health conducted a study that linked air pollution data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with addresses associated with the eggs and sperm used in IVF cycles. The study analyzed the effects of air pollution on egg development, ovarian stimulation, and sperm quality.

Tracking air quality during critical stages of IVF

By tracking the air quality during the critical stages of IVF, the team found a clear connection between increased exposure to pollutants and decreased egg survival and embryo quality. Notably, higher concentrations of certain pollutants, particularly on the day eggs were thawed, were associated with lower egg survival rates and fertilization success.

A unique aspect of this study, published in Environment International, was the inclusion of donor eggs, allowing researchers to examine how pollution affects both the egg and sperm separately. The use of donor eggs, which come from women living in different environments, enabled the team to distinguish the impacts of pollution on the male and female contributors.

Study Sample and Findings

The study involved data from 500 egg donors and 915 couples, with the male partner providing sperm. The researchers found that organic carbon, a component of PM2.5 (fine particulate matter), showed a consistent negative effect on egg survival and embryo quality. PM2.5 particles, which are small enough to enter the lungs and bloodstream, are often produced by vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and wildfires, making them a significant environmental health concern.

Mary Willis, an assistant professor at the Boston University School of Public Health, praised the study, noting its innovation in examining the timing and biological mechanisms involved. “This is probably one of the only studies where you can get at really, really specific biological mechanisms and timing,” Willis said. “Because it’s IVF, you know exactly when ovarian stimulation is happening. You know exactly when fertilization is happening. So you can get some really specific answers to biological questions that haven’t been answered in the literature.”

Widespread Air Pollution and Public Health Concerns

Despite its significant findings, the study has its limitations. It primarily focused on individual pollutants, like organic carbon, but air pollution is typically composed of a mix of various pollutants. LaPointe mentioned that future research will involve multi-pollutant analysis to better understand the complex ways in which air pollution affects IVF outcomes.

Although air quality has improved in the U.S. over recent decades, nearly 40% of the population still lives in areas with unhealthy levels of ozone or particulate pollution, according to the American Lung Association. Communities of color are disproportionately affected by poorer air quality, increasing the urgency of understanding the health implications, particularly for individuals undergoing fertility treatments.

This study follows similar research published earlier in the year, which analyzed data from 3,659 frozen embryo transfers in Australia. That study also found a decrease in the chances of a live birth associated with higher levels of air pollution.

