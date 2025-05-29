How Can Husbands Support Emotional Well-Being During Pregnancy?

For women, this journey can be both beautiful and overwhelming. What often makes the biggest difference is the role of a supportive partner—someone who walks beside them, emotionally available and actively involved.

Pregnancy, whether achieved naturally or through assisted methods like IVF, brings about profound physical, emotional, and psychological changes. For women, this journey can be both beautiful and overwhelming. What often makes the biggest difference is the role of a supportive partner—someone who walks beside them, emotionally available and actively involved.

According to Dr. Nishi Singh, Head of Fertility at PRIME IVF, “A woman can experience different emotions in the course of a normal pregnancy due to hormonal activities, physical discomfort, and anticipation of birthing the child. A supportive partner can make all the difference just by being present for their wives through the ups and downs, understanding mood swings, and taking responsibility.”

This presence becomes even more critical during an IVF pregnancy. Many couples who opt for IVF have already faced the heartbreak of failed attempts, miscarriages, or years of infertility. The IVF journey is not just physically taxing—it carries an emotional and financial toll that weighs heavily on both partners. Dr. Singh adds, “The constant pressure of success rate, the fear of disappointment, and the continuous medical interventions bring even more harm to emotional well-being. Offering reassurance, managing stress, and reminding each other that they are a team in this journey can help ease the burden.”

Beyond being physically present, emotional involvement helps pregnant women feel valued and less isolated. Celebrating small milestones and offering regular encouragement can turn anxious moments into shared victories. Dr. Singh stresses the importance of making the woman feel cherished not just for the potential outcome, but for enduring and embracing the journey itself.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pregnancy Carries Mood Swings: Emotional Support Is A Must

Dr. Avir Sarkar, Assistant Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at NIIMS Medical College & Hospital, echoes the same sentiment. “During pregnancy, partners need to support each other as various emotional and physical changes occur in this journey. Pregnant women can experience mood swings, stress, or anxiety, and being with a partner who listens without judgment can smooth them greatly.”

He emphasizes that support doesn’t always have to come in grand gestures. Small acts of kindness—like going for prenatal appointments together, helping with daily chores, or simply offering a warm hug—can provide emotional reassurance. “Creating a calming atmosphere at home, preparing nourishing meals, playing soothing music, or engaging in prenatal yoga can contribute greatly to emotional well-being,” says Dr. Sarkar. He adds that constant expressions of love and gratitude remind pregnant women that they are not alone.

Pregnancy, in all its forms, is a shared experience. And while the woman carries the physical weight, the emotional weight must be carried together. A partner’s presence, patience, and understanding can transform challenges into strength, and fear into resilience. In the words of both experts, support doesn’t just ease the journey—it defines its success.

Must Read: Rahul Gandhi’s Affidavit Sparks Fresh Controversy Over Savarkar-Godse Link