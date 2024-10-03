Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

How Does Marburg Virus Spread And What Are Its Symptoms?

Currently, there are no approved vaccines or treatments for Marburg. However, there are promising vaccine candidates that could enter trials soon, as stated by Rwanda's health minister.

How Does Marburg Virus Spread And What Are Its Symptoms?

Rwanda is currently facing its first outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus, with 36 reported cases and 11 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has assessed the risk of the outbreak as very high in Rwanda, high across the African region, and low globally.

What Is Marburg Virus?

Marburg virus belongs to the same family as Ebola and causes hemorrhagic fever, with an average fatality rate of 50%, though previous outbreaks have shown rates as high as 88%, according to the WHO. Early treatment, including rehydration, can improve survival chances.

Symptoms often include a sudden high fever, severe headache, vomiting, and diarrhea, followed by uncontrolled bleeding.

The virus was first identified in 1967 in Marburg, Germany, and Belgrade, Serbia, after laboratory workers handling African green monkeys from Uganda became infected. Since then, outbreaks and isolated cases have been reported in Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda.

Symptoms Of Marburg Virus Disease

Marburg virus disease presents symptoms in two stages. The initial phase lasts five to seven days and may include:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Severe headache
  • Cough
  • Muscle or joint pain
  • Sore throat
  • Rash (which may have both raised and flat areas, known as maculopapular)

After a brief improvement lasting one or two days, a second phase of symptoms can occur, including:

  • Abdominal or chest pain
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Dizziness
  • Unintended weight loss
  • Bloody stool or vomit
  • Bleeding from the nose, mouth, eyes, or vagina
  • Confusion

If you experience these symptoms, seek medical care immediately.

How Does Marburg Virus Spread?

Marburg virus is transmitted through contact with body fluids of infected individuals or animals. These body fluids include:

  • Blood
  • Urine
  • Stool
  • Saliva
  • Breast milk
  • Semen
  • Vaginal fluids

The virus can also be contracted by coming into contact with contaminated surfaces, objects, or medical equipment.

Is There A Vaccine For Marburg Virus?

Currently, there are no approved vaccines or treatments for Marburg. However, there are promising vaccine candidates that could enter trials soon, as stated by Rwanda’s health minister.

These include candidates developed by non-profit organizations like the Sabin Vaccine Institute, which is collaborating with Rwandan officials, and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI). The team that developed the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Oxford University also began trials for its Marburg vaccine candidate in the UK this summer, using similar technology.

What Is The Current Situation?

Rwanda is closely monitoring around 300 contacts of confirmed cases. Approximately 70% of reported cases are healthcare workers from two facilities in Kigali, with other cases spread across seven of the country’s 30 districts. The virus can also spread in healthcare facilities and during funerals, where there is close physical contact with the deceased, as some cultural practices involve preparing the body for burial, said Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia.

Is Marburg Reaching New Areas?

Yes, the Marburg virus has spread to new regions. Guinea reported the first-ever case of Marburg in West Africa in 2021. In 2022, Ghana declared its first outbreak, followed by Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea in 2023. These generally small outbreaks were brought under control using public health measures. Scientists suggest that increased human encroachment on wildlife habitats could be linked to the growing frequency of Marburg outbreaks.

MUST READ: Research Reveals How Sleep Apnea May Heighten Aortic Aneurysm Risk 

Filed under

Latest world news marburg symptoms Marburg virus virus

Also Read

Israel Vs Lebanon: ‘We Are Fighting On Seven Fronts’ Says The Israeli Ambassador To India | NewsX Exclusive

Israel Vs Lebanon: ‘We Are Fighting On Seven Fronts’ Says The Israeli Ambassador To India...

Mary Kom Believes In Not Blaming Anyone As She Opens Up About Vinesh Phogat’s Olympics Controversy

Mary Kom Believes In Not Blaming Anyone As She Opens Up About Vinesh Phogat’s Olympics...

Nagarjuna Files Defamation Case Against Telangana Congress Minister Konda Surekha For Personal Remarks On Naga Chaitanya

Nagarjuna Files Defamation Case Against Telangana Congress Minister Konda Surekha For Personal Remarks On Naga...

Alex Soros Meets Muhammad Yunus, Unveiling Connections Between the Soros Family & Bangladesh’s Interim Leadership

Alex Soros Meets Muhammad Yunus, Unveiling Connections Between the Soros Family & Bangladesh’s Interim Leadership

Microsoft Announces New Updates For Copilot, Check Here

Microsoft Announces New Updates For Copilot, Check Here

Entertainment

Nagarjuna Files Defamation Case Against Telangana Congress Minister Konda Surekha For Personal Remarks On Naga Chaitanya

Nagarjuna Files Defamation Case Against Telangana Congress Minister Konda Surekha For Personal Remarks On Naga

Is Spider-Man Spin-Off With Venom Not Happening Anymore? Tom Hardy Shares BIG Update

Is Spider-Man Spin-Off With Venom Not Happening Anymore? Tom Hardy Shares BIG Update

What Role Will Suniel Shetty’s Son Ahan Shetty Play In Border 2?

What Role Will Suniel Shetty’s Son Ahan Shetty Play In Border 2?

Vivek Agnihotri FINALLY Announces The Delhi Files-The Bengal Chapter Release Date- Check Here!

Vivek Agnihotri FINALLY Announces The Delhi Files-The Bengal Chapter Release Date- Check Here!

Men in Black Director Barry Sonnenfeld Shares Hilarious Incident Of Will Smith Farting On Set

Men in Black Director Barry Sonnenfeld Shares Hilarious Incident Of Will Smith Farting On Set

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox