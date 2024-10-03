How Does Marburg Virus Spread And What Are Its Symptoms?

Currently, there are no approved vaccines or treatments for Marburg. However, there are promising vaccine candidates that could enter trials soon, as stated by Rwanda's health minister.

Rwanda is currently facing its first outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus, with 36 reported cases and 11 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has assessed the risk of the outbreak as very high in Rwanda, high across the African region, and low globally.

What Is Marburg Virus?

Marburg virus belongs to the same family as Ebola and causes hemorrhagic fever, with an average fatality rate of 50%, though previous outbreaks have shown rates as high as 88%, according to the WHO. Early treatment, including rehydration, can improve survival chances.

Symptoms often include a sudden high fever, severe headache, vomiting, and diarrhea, followed by uncontrolled bleeding.

The virus was first identified in 1967 in Marburg, Germany, and Belgrade, Serbia, after laboratory workers handling African green monkeys from Uganda became infected. Since then, outbreaks and isolated cases have been reported in Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda.

Symptoms Of Marburg Virus Disease

Marburg virus disease presents symptoms in two stages. The initial phase lasts five to seven days and may include: Fever

Chills

Severe headache

Cough

Muscle or joint pain

Sore throat

Rash (which may have both raised and flat areas, known as maculopapular) After a brief improvement lasting one or two days, a second phase of symptoms can occur, including: Abdominal or chest pain

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Dizziness

Unintended weight loss

Bloody stool or vomit

Bleeding from the nose, mouth, eyes, or vagina

Confusion If you experience these symptoms, seek medical care immediately. How Does Marburg Virus Spread? Marburg virus is transmitted through contact with body fluids of infected individuals or animals. These body fluids include: Blood

Urine

Stool

Saliva

Breast milk

Semen

Vaginal fluids The virus can also be contracted by coming into contact with contaminated surfaces, objects, or medical equipment.

Is There A Vaccine For Marburg Virus?

Currently, there are no approved vaccines or treatments for Marburg. However, there are promising vaccine candidates that could enter trials soon, as stated by Rwanda’s health minister.

These include candidates developed by non-profit organizations like the Sabin Vaccine Institute, which is collaborating with Rwandan officials, and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI). The team that developed the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Oxford University also began trials for its Marburg vaccine candidate in the UK this summer, using similar technology.

What Is The Current Situation?

Rwanda is closely monitoring around 300 contacts of confirmed cases. Approximately 70% of reported cases are healthcare workers from two facilities in Kigali, with other cases spread across seven of the country’s 30 districts. The virus can also spread in healthcare facilities and during funerals, where there is close physical contact with the deceased, as some cultural practices involve preparing the body for burial, said Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia.

Is Marburg Reaching New Areas?

Yes, the Marburg virus has spread to new regions. Guinea reported the first-ever case of Marburg in West Africa in 2021. In 2022, Ghana declared its first outbreak, followed by Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea in 2023. These generally small outbreaks were brought under control using public health measures. Scientists suggest that increased human encroachment on wildlife habitats could be linked to the growing frequency of Marburg outbreaks.

