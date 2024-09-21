Home
Saturday, September 21, 2024
How Genetic Testing Impacts Marriage In UAE

How Genetic Testing Impacts Marriage In UAE

To address the issue of inherited diseases, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health has announced a mandatory genetic testing requirement for couples planning to marry. This important step aims to empower couples in making informed family planning decisions and to lower the risk of genetic disorders in future children.

Key Details of the Initiative

Beginning October 1, premarital genetic testing will be compulsory for Emirati couples. This screening assesses the likelihood of passing genetic disorders to their offspring by checking if either partner carries genes linked to conditions like sickle cell anemia or thalassemia.

Why Genetic Testing Matters

The main objective of this testing is to help couples understand their genetic backgrounds, allowing them to make informed choices about family planning. Knowing whether they are carriers of genetic conditions can significantly influence their decisions regarding having children.

Where to Get Tested

The genetic testing will be offered at 22 specialized centers throughout Abu Dhabi. These facilities will screen for a wide array of 570 genes, covering around 840 inherited defects. This extensive approach aims to identify not just common blood disorders, but a broader range of potential genetic issues.

Benefits for Public Health

Dr. Ayman El-Hattab, a consultant in clinical genetics at Burjeel Medical City, points out that this initiative is likely to make a positive impact on public health. By identifying genetic conditions before marriage, couples can better plan for healthier families, ultimately reducing the incidence of hereditary diseases in the population.

MUST  READ: Nipah Outbreak: 175 Contacts Identified, 126 In High-Risk Category, Reveals Health Minister Veena George

The Importance of Premarital Genetic Testing

-Identifying Carriers of Genetic Disorders

Premarital genetic testing is crucial for pinpointing couples who might both be carriers of recessive genetic disorders. This insight helps them make educated choices about their reproductive options and family planning.

-Assessing Risk with Family History

For couples with a known family history of genetic disorders, testing can provide vital information. It helps them evaluate the likelihood of having a child affected by these conditions, allowing for more informed family planning.

Genetic testing often goes hand in hand with genetic counseling, which offers important information about the identified disorders. This support can guide couples in understanding their results and the implications for their future.

A Look at Global Practices

While Abu Dhabi is implementing mandatory genetic testing, India does not have such a requirement in place. However, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended genetic counseling and testing. Dr. Nathany notes that, with a vast population of 1.4 billion, India faces a significant gap in genetic testing uptake, largely due to low awareness and social stigmas surrounding genetic disorders.

With growing awareness about genetic disorders, Abu Dhabi’s initiative for mandatory premarital genetic testing marks a significant advancement in public health. By equipping couples with essential information for informed decision-making about their reproductive health, this initiative aims to pave the way for a healthier future for upcoming generations.

ALSO READ: New Covid-19 Variant XEC Rapidly Spreads Across 27 Countries, Experts Warn of Its Potential Dominance

