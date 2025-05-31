How High-Fat Diets Trigger Metabolic Damage And Weight Gain-New Research Explains

Importantly, the study also found that the damage caused by a high-fat diet could be largely reversed by administering antioxidants, which helped restore enzyme function and reduce metabolic dysfunction.

A recent study by MIT researchers has uncovered how consuming a high-fat diet sets off metabolic dysfunction in cells, resulting in weight gain and increased risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes. The research, conducted on mice, reveals that a high-fat diet disrupts hundreds of metabolic enzymes involved in sugar, lipid, and protein processing, causing insulin resistance and an accumulation of harmful reactive oxygen species (ROS).

The study, published in Molecular Cell, highlights the key role of enzyme phosphorylation a process that switches enzymes on or off in regulating metabolic activity under dietary stress. Researchers found that enzymes involved in crucial metabolic pathways, including glycolysis and fatty acid metabolism, become dysregulated due to altered phosphorylation patterns when exposed to a high-fat diet.

Lead author Tigist Tamir, formerly of MIT and now at the University of North Carolina, explained that this enzyme dysregulation leads to a redox imbalance in cells, producing excessive reactive oxygen species that damage cellular function. Notably, these effects were more severe in male mice than in females.

Importantly, the study also found that the damage caused by a high-fat diet could be largely reversed by administering antioxidants, which helped restore enzyme function and reduce metabolic dysfunction.

Senior author Forest White, a professor at MIT, emphasized that the findings deepen our understanding of how high-fat diets affect metabolism at the molecular level, showing how enzyme phosphorylation critically controls metabolic pathways a concept often overlooked in traditional biochemistry.

This research provides valuable insight into how dietary habits impact cellular metabolism and opens the door to potential treatments targeting enzyme regulation to combat obesity and related metabolic diseases.

