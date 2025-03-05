How to Maintain Good Vaginal Health? 10 Tips From A certified Expert

Vaginal health is an essential part of overall well-being. It affects comfort, confidence, and reproductive health. However, many people tend to overlook it. Dr. Pooja C Thukral, a consultant obstetrician and gynecologist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Faridabad, shares expert insights on maintaining vaginal health and avoiding common mistakes that can lead to infections or discomfort.

Common Mistakes to Avoid for Better Vaginal Health

1. Avoid Overusing Scented Products

Many people believe that using scented soaps, sprays, or douches will keep the vagina fresh. However, these products can disrupt the natural pH balance and remove beneficial bacteria. This increases the risk of bacterial vaginosis and yeast infections. Instead, Dr. Thukral recommends cleaning the external vulva area with warm water and mild, unscented soap. She also reminds people that the vagina is self-cleaning and does not need internal cleansing.

2. Avoid Wearing Tight or Non-Breathable Clothing

Tight-fitting clothes, such as skinny jeans or synthetic underwear, can trap moisture, making it easier for bacteria and yeast to grow. To prevent infections, opt for breathable cotton underwear and avoid staying in damp clothes like swimsuits or sweaty gym wear for too long.

3. Avoid Skipping Regular Gynecological Check-Ups

Many vaginal health issues, including HPV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs), may not show symptoms in the early stages. This is why regular gynecological check-ups are essential. Dr. Thukral highlights the importance of pelvic exams and Pap smears as recommended by healthcare providers to detect and manage any potential concerns early.

4. Avoid Overusing Antibiotics

While antibiotics are necessary to treat infections, they can also disturb the balance of good and bad bacteria in the body. This can lead to yeast infections. Dr. Thukral suggests taking probiotics or eating fermented foods like yogurt and kimchi to help restore vaginal and gut flora after antibiotic use.

5. Avoid Using Tampons or Pads for Too Long

Leaving tampons or pads on for extended periods can lead to irritation, infections, or, in rare cases, toxic shock syndrome (TSS). To maintain hygiene and reduce risks, change tampons every 4-6 hours and pads every 6-8 hours.

6. Avoid Ignoring Unusual Symptoms

Experiencing unusual discharge, itching, or a foul odor could be a sign of an infection or other underlying health issue. Delaying treatment or trying to self-diagnose can make the problem worse. Dr. Thukral advises seeking medical attention immediately to address concerns properly.

7. Avoid Using Home Remedies Without Consulting a Doctor

Many home remedies, such as inserting garlic or yogurt into the vagina, are commonly suggested for infections. However, these DIY treatments may worsen infections or cause irritation. Dr. Thukral warns against trying unverified remedies and encourages consulting a gynecologist for safe and effective treatment options.

8. Avoid Unprotected Sex Without Knowing Your Partner’s Health Status

Unprotected sex can increase the risk of STIs, which can negatively impact vaginal and reproductive health. To stay protected, use condoms and undergo regular STI screenings. Dr. Thukral stresses the importance of open communication with partners about sexual health.

9. Avoid Excessive Waxing or Shaving

Removing too much pubic hair through waxing or shaving can cause micro-tears in the skin, making the area more vulnerable to infections. Dr. Thukral recommends trimming the hair instead or choosing safer hair removal methods. Bikini laser treatments can also be a hygienic and long-lasting alternative.

10. Avoid a Poor Diet

A diet high in sugar and processed foods may increase the risk of yeast infections. To promote vaginal health, it is important to eat a balanced diet rich in probiotics, vitamins, and antioxidants. Dr. Thukral emphasizes the need for proper nutrition to support overall well-being.