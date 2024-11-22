Home
How To Prevent Pancreatic Cancer? Early Detection and Genetic Risks Key to Better Outcomes

Pancreatic cancer, specifically pancreatic adenocarcinoma, remains one of the most aggressive and deadliest cancers worldwide.

How To Prevent Pancreatic Cancer? Early Detection and Genetic Risks Key to Better Outcomes

Pancreatic cancer, specifically pancreatic adenocarcinoma, remains one of the most aggressive and deadliest cancers worldwide. As the seventh leading cause of cancer-related deaths, this form of cancer poses significant challenges in treatment and survival rates. Despite medical advancements, the disease continues to be diagnosed in advanced stages, limiting treatment options for most patients.

A Grim Survival Rate and Limited Treatment Advances in Pancreatic Cancer

Dr. Hemanth G. N., Consultant in Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery at Manipal Hospital, highlighted that only 10-20% of pancreatic cancer patients are diagnosed at a stage where curative surgery is possible. The 5-year survival rate has shown only marginal improvements over the past decade, reflecting the urgent need for breakthroughs in treatment.

“There have been no major advances in systemic therapy for advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma,” Dr. Hemanth explained to Financial Express.com. “The only significant addition has been PARP (Poly ADP ribose polymerase) inhibitors, which are used in cases of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma involving homologous recombination repair deficiencies, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations.”

This underlines the importance of early detection and the identification of high-risk patients to improve outcomes.

Genetic Factors and Family History: A Key Risk Indicator

A strong family history of cancer is one of the greatest risk factors for pancreatic cancer. Dr. Hemanth emphasized that 10-15% of pancreatic cancers are familial, defined by the presence of the disease in at least two first-degree relatives.

“Sadly, we have only been able to identify 5% of genetic defects underlying familial pancreatic cancer,” he noted. Individuals with a family history of pancreatic cancer, especially with an early onset, are more likely to have a hereditary component to their condition.

Genetic Syndromes Linked to Pancreatic Cancer

Several genetic disorders increase the risk of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. These include:

  • Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer (HBOC): Mutations in the BRCA2 gene result in a 5% lifetime risk of pancreatic cancer.
  • Inherited Pancreatitis: This condition carries the highest lifetime risk of pancreatic cancer at 40%.
  • Peutz-Jeghers Syndrome and Familial Atypical Multiple Mole Melanoma Syndrome: Both are associated with a 15-30% lifetime risk of developing pancreatic cancer.
  • Other relevant disorders include Ataxia-Telangiectasia and having a first-degree relative with pancreatic cancer.

Mutations in genes such as CDKN2A, TP53, MLH1, BRCA1/2, and ATM are also known to elevate the risk of pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

The Role of Genetic Testing in Pancreatic Cancer

Given the complexity of hereditary cancer syndromes, genetic testing is vital for identifying individuals at higher risk of pancreatic cancer. Dr. Hemanth explained that the gold standard for evaluating hereditary conditions involves a three-generation pedigree, detailing specific types of tumors and ages at diagnosis within a family.

Screening is particularly recommended for individuals:

  • Over the age of 50, or
  • 10 years younger than the youngest age of pancreatic cancer diagnosis in their family.

This approach includes a combination of gene testing, blood tests, ultrasound, and MRI to detect pancreatic cancer early in high-risk individuals.

Challenges in Population-Based Screening of Pancreatic Cancer

Widespread screening for pancreatic cancer is not feasible due to its low overall incidence—estimated at 5.7 cases per 100,000 person-years—and the absence of accurate diagnostic tests. However, genetic testing offers a way to focus on high-risk populations and improve early detection rates.

“It is important for healthcare providers to consider ethnicity when obtaining family history, as some genetic syndromes are more prevalent in specific groups. For instance, individuals of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry have a higher incidence of BRCA1/2 mutations,” Dr. Hemanth pointed out.

Prevention and Monitoring of Pancreatic Cancer for Better Outcomes

Regular screening and monitoring of high-risk individuals are crucial in the fight against pancreatic cancer. Early detection not only increases the chances of successful treatment but also improves survival rates. Healthcare providers must remain vigilant in identifying at-risk populations, especially those with a family history or genetic predispositions.

By prioritizing genetic testing and risk factor evaluation, the medical community can take significant steps toward combating this devastating disease.

ALSO READ: This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Filed under

CDKN2A Genetic Risks Pancreatic cancer TP53
