How To Protect Your Eyes From Diwali Air Pollution: Tips For A Safe Festival

Diwali is a festival of lights, joy, and celebration, but it also comes with a hidden risk: eye problems caused by air pollution. As the streets light up with fireworks, the increase in pollutants can irritate and harm your eyes, especially in places like Delhi, where smog has already triggered a rise in respiratory issues. To tackle the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated stage two of the anti-pollution plan, GRAP.

The toxic chemicals in firecrackers, including barium and dioxins, can severely affect your eyes, leading to irritation, redness, and even blurred vision. Delhi’s air, filled with particulate matter (PM2.5, PM10), sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and heavy metals, can escalate these problems. In rare instances, this pollution could even lead to ocular surface disease, a severe eye condition that can result in blindness.

However, there’s no need to let these concerns dampen your Diwali spirit. These five essential tips to protect your eyes this festive season.

1. Keep a Safe Distance from Crackers

Bursting firecrackers is a tradition for many, but it’s crucial to maintain a safe distance to avoid harmful fumes. Doctors recommends standing at least five meters away when watching fireworks and keeping an arm’s length while lighting them. “Avoid holding firecrackers in your hand to reduce the risk of fumes entering your eyes,” she advises.

2. Practice Hand Hygiene

During Diwali, it’s easy to get smoke and dust particles in your eyes. Doctors highlights the importance of washing your hands frequently. “If your hands are dirty, rubbing your eyes can introduce irritants that cause instant redness and itching, leading to long-term issues if ignored,” she explains.

3. Use Eye Drops for Protection

If you’re prone to eye allergies, keeping eye drops on hand is essential. A few drops recommended by your doctor can maintain moisture in your eyes, preventing dry eye syndrome, a condition where your eyes fail to produce enough tears, causing discomfort.

4. Stay Hydrated

Amidst the festivities, don’t forget to drink plenty of water. Dehydration can affect the tear film in your eyes, making them more vulnerable to strain and fatigue. Staying hydrated ensures your eyes remain fresh and less prone to irritation, allowing you to enjoy the celebrations without discomfort.

5. Use an Air Purifier Indoors

For those celebrating Diwali indoors, pollutants can still find their way into your home. Using an air purifier can significantly improve the air quality inside, protecting you from harmful fumes and giving your eyes a much-needed break from external irritants.

By following these tips, you can minimize the risks posed by air pollution during Diwali. Enjoy the festival of lights while keeping your eyes healthy and safe!

