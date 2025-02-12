IIT Madras Patents Drug Delivery System For Breast Cancer Treatment Using Nanotechnology

The breakthrough in drug delivery hinges on the development of nanoarchaeosomes, which are nanoparticles loaded with anti-cancer drugs. Lab tests conducted on breast cancer cells have shown promising results with the nanoarchaeosomes effectively triggering cell death and halting tumor growth.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against breast cancer, one of the leading causes of mortality among women globally. The team has developed and patented a next-generation drug delivery system that promises to revolutionize breast cancer treatment by leveraging the unique properties of nanomaterials. This innovative approach offers a safer and more effective alternative to traditional cancer therapies like chemotherapy and radiation, which often come with severe side effects.

The novel drug delivery system, which utilizes nanocarriers, is designed to target cancerous cells directly while sparing healthy cells. As explained by Swathi Sudhakar, Assistant Professor in the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering at IIT Madras, these nanocarriers are biocompatible, meaning they do not cause harm to non-cancerous or healthy cells. This stands in stark contrast to conventional treatments like chemotherapy, which indiscriminately attacks both cancerous and healthy cells, often leading to toxic side effects such as hair loss, nausea, fatigue, and a compromised immune system.

Chemotherapy also has the drawback of reduced effectiveness over time, as cancer cells can develop resistance to the drugs. The new drug delivery system developed by the researchers tackles this issue by ensuring that cancer cells receive the treatment in a highly targeted manner, minimizing the likelihood of resistance and enhancing the drug’s efficacy.

Nanoarchaeosomes: Effective Targeted Therapy

The breakthrough in drug delivery hinges on the development of nanoarchaeosomes, which are nanoparticles loaded with anti-cancer drugs. Laboratory tests conducted on breast cancer cells have shown promising results, with the nanoarchaeosomes effectively triggering cell death and halting tumor growth, even at very low doses of chemotherapy drugs. This offers a more efficient and controlled way of delivering cancer-fighting medications, ensuring that the drugs reach the tumor site with precision.

Furthermore, the controlled release mechanism of the nanoarchaeosomes ensures that the therapeutic drugs remain available at the tumor site for an extended period, reducing the need for frequent dosing. This innovation could significantly improve the quality of life for cancer patients by reducing the frequency of treatments and minimizing the harsh side effects associated with conventional therapies.

Patented Innovation with Global Potential

This groundbreaking research, funded by IIT Madras and the Ministry of Education, has been published in prestigious peer-reviewed journals, including Materials Advances and Nanoscale Advances, published by the Royal Society of Chemistry. The researchers were recently granted an Indian patent for their work, marking a significant milestone in the commercialization and translation of this innovative technology.

The research team is now preparing for the next steps, which include testing the efficacy of the formulation in animal models. Professor Sudhakar emphasized that the long-term goal is to establish collaborations with the healthcare industry and the pharmaceutical sector to bring the drug-loaded nanomaterials into clinical trials. This could ultimately pave the way for making the treatment available to breast cancer patients worldwide.

The new drug delivery system offers additional benefits that could make it a game-changer in global healthcare. The nanocarriers’ enhanced stability at high temperatures means that the drug formulations can be stored at room temperature, eliminating the need for complex cold storage systems. This is particularly beneficial in rural areas where access to such sophisticated storage facilities is limited. By providing an affordable and accessible treatment option, the innovation could have a significant impact on improving patient outcomes in underserved regions.

