IIT Roorkee Scientists Identify ‘Effective’ Drug For Chikungunya Treatment

Efavirenz (EFV), brand-named drugs such as Sustiva, is an antiretroviral drug utilized mostly for HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention. Efavirenz is a category of drugs that fall under non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs) and is effective in its mechanism by decreasing viral replication.

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee have identified an effective drug candidate for treating Chikungunya, a mosquito-borne viral infection leading to high fever, intense pain in the joints, and muscular aches. The study by their researchers indicates that Efavirenz, which is used routinely in the treatment of HIV, can stop the replication of the Chikungunya virus, providing optimism about a future antiviral treatment.

The study, supported by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), proved that Efavirenz reduced viral loads considerably in both cell cultures and infected mice models. There is no antiviral drug available for Chikungunya as of now, and treatment is mainly symptomatic.

Promising Findings in Virus Suppression

As per Dr. Sanket Nehul, the lead author of the study, Efavirenz seems to get in the way of the virus at an early stage of its replication process, thus inhibiting its capacity to spread in the body. The study also determined that the drug affects the Sindbis virus’s replication, a close cousin of Chikungunya.

Because Efavirenz is already in such widespread use as an HIV medication, the expense and time spent repurposing it for treating Chikungunya might be much less than creating a novel antiviral from the ground up. That said, Dr. Nehul stressed that there will need to be clinical trials to establish that the drug works and is safe for Chikungunya sufferers.

Prof. Shailly Tomar, corresponding author of the research, said that existing Chikungunya treatment is symptomatic, and therefore finding an antiviral drug is imperative.

Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, emphasized the commitment of the institution to addressing public health issues, terming the research a milestone towards fighting mosquito-borne viral diseases.

While encouraging laboratory tests, IIT Roorkee has warned that Efavirenz is not yet a proven treatment for Chikungunya. More clinical trials will be required to determine its safety, dosage, and efficacy in real-life patients.

What is Efavirenz?

Although usually well tolerated, Efavirenz may produce side effects like dizziness, nausea, headaches, and abnormal dreams. Additional research will be needed to determine how the drug impacts Chikungunya patients and if any new side effects will occur in this setting.

Chikungunya is still a major health issue in India, and it is reported in several states every year. If it proves successful, this research could lead the way for quicker and more affordable treatments for the illness.

