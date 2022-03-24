Vitamin C is important for cell protection as well as the preservation of healthy skin, blood vessels, bones, and cartilage. It also assists in the healing of wounds.

During pandemics, immunity is more crucial than ever. Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is an important nutrient that boosts immunity and protects against a wide range of infections and chronic diseases. According to studies, the vitamin can benefit patients with heart disease or high blood pressure by preventing end organ damage and enhancing vascular endothelial function, which aids in blood clotting management.

“Vitamin C is an important component for boosting immunity.” Because of the significant oxidative stress found in these individuals, people with prevalent NCDs such as diabetes and hypertension may require more vitamin C than others. Individuals can increase their usual nutritional intake by taking vitamin C supplements in addition to eating a well-balanced diet rich in citrus fruits and tomatoes.

How much vitamin C we require; what happens if we consume too much of it

According to the NHS, adults aged 19 to 64 require 40 mg of vitamin C each day (National Health Service, UK). Because it cannot be stored in the body, it must be consumed on a daily basis. However, excessive vitamin C use should be avoided to avoid adverse effects such as stomach discomfort, diarrhoea, or gas.

How to Determine if You Have a Vitamin C Deficiency

This vital vitamin is inadequate in an estimated 74% of individuals in North India and 46% of adults in both North and South India. People with noncommunicable illnesses are more deficient in vitamin C than others, and as a result, their immune levels are lower.

Common signs of vitamin C insufficiency include bleeding gums, muscular and joint aches, anaemia, and poor wound healing. A vitamin C-rich diet, along with supplementation, can help improve levels and sustain optimal health.

Vitamin C insufficiency is frequent among the elderly. Pollution or pollutant exposure, as well as heavy cigarette use, can all contribute to deficiency.

Changes in lifestyle that might boost vitamin C levels in the body

In addition to healthy nutrition and diet, boosting micronutrient consumption with vitamin C supplementation can improve health outcomes and promote immunity.

Vitamin C sources to include in a summer diet

Oranges are well recognised for being a good source of vitamin C. Aside from that, foods high in vitamin C include kiwis, strawberries, broccoli, tomatoes, cauliflower, and red peppers.