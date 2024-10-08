India Eliminates Trachoma As A Public Health Problem, Says WHO

Trachoma is more common in areas with poor sanitation, limited clean water and crowded living conditions.

India has officially eliminated trachoma as a public health problem, a significant milestone confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

What is Trachoma?

Trachoma is a bacterial infection caused by Chlamydia trachomatis, which affects the eyes and is one of the main causes of preventable blindness worldwide. The infection spreads through personal contact, such as touching infected eyes or nasal discharges, and by flies that come into contact with these secretions.

Trachoma is more common in areas with poor sanitation, limited clean water, and crowded living conditions, affecting vulnerable populations, especially women, who are at higher risk.

India: Trachoma Free

The Indian government first declared the country free from infectious trachoma in children following a series of surveys conducted from 2014 to 2017. These studies revealed that active trachoma cases had dropped to just 0.7 percent nationwide, meeting the WHO’s criteria for elimination.

This achievement places India alongside countries like Nepal and Myanmar in the South-East Asia Region that have successfully eliminated this leading cause of blindness.

WHO’s Saima Wazed, Regional Director for South-East Asia, applauded India’s success, attributing it to the government’s strong leadership, support from healthcare workers, and strategic public health initiatives.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also celebrated India’s achievement, emphasizing that it reflects the nation’s commitment to reducing the suffering caused by this debilitating disease.

How Did India Eliminate It?

India achieved this milestone by adopting WHO’s SAFE strategy for trachoma control:

Surgery: For individuals affected by trachomatous trichiasis, where the eyelashes turn inward and scrape against the eye, risking blindness.

Antibiotics: Widespread distribution of antibiotics like azithromycin, which was provided through the International Trachoma Initiative.

Facial Cleanliness: Promoting proper hygiene to reduce the spread of infection.

Environmental Improvements: Improving access to clean water and sanitation facilities to reduce transmission risks.

Symptoms of Trachoma?

It causes discomfort, scarring, and even blindness if left untreated. In severe cases, the condition can affect people from childhood, leading to blindness by adulthood. Through effective surveillance, treatment, and hygiene awareness, India has now removed this threat to public health.

WHO’s Roadmap To Eliminate Trachoma

India’s success aligns with WHO’s roadmap for 2021 to 2030, which targets the elimination of 20 neglected tropical diseases by 2030. Trachoma remains a public health concern in 39 countries, affecting approximately 1.9 million people worldwide. WHO reports that blindness from trachoma can only be prevented, as reversing the damage is nearly impossible.

