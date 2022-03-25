The number of active cases in India is presently 21,530. It accounts for less than 0.05 percent of all positive cases. Since yesterday, the number of active cases has decreased by 897.

With 1,685 new cases reported on Friday, India’s daily COVID-19 infections have decreased since yesterday.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced 1,938 new COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the daily and weekly positivity rates fell slightly to 0.24 percent and 0.33 percent, respectively, from 0.29 percent and 0.35 percent on Thursday.

In the previous 24 hours, the number of tests has grown to 6,91,425 from 6,61,954 on Thursday.

The total number of recoveries increased by 2,499 in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,24,78,087. At 98.75 percent, the recovery rate remained unchanged.

83 individuals have died as a result of the illness in the previous 24 hours. The death toll in the country is 5,16,755. The mortality rate in this scenario is 1.20 percent.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 immunisation coverage in India has surpassed 182.55 crore people.

According to provisional data, 1,82,55,75,126 vaccination doses have been provided to all categories of eligible beneficiaries as of 7 a.m. today, according to the ministry. It went on to say that this was accomplished through 2,16,22,613 sessions.

The first dose of Corbevax vaccine was given to 90,06,782 youngsters in the COVID-19 immunisation for the age group 12-14 years, which began on March 16.

So far, 2,22,62,588 individuals have received the ‘precaution dosage,’ which has been provided to frontline employees, healthcare personnel, and those over the age of 60. Healthcare employees received 43,98,383, frontline workers received 67,45,780, and persons over the age of 60 received 1,11,18,425 of these.