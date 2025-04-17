‘Indians Take Dolo 650 Like Cadbury Gems’: Gastrologist Posts On X

What was once just one among many paracetamol brands has, over the last few years, evolved into a near-staple in home medicine kits—so much so that it’s often jokingly compared to candies like "Cadbury Gems" for its ubiquity.

In India, it’s not uncommon for people to reach for a tablet of Dolo-650 at the first hint of a fever or headache. What was once just one among many paracetamol brands has, over the last few years, evolved into a near-staple in home medicine kits—so much so that it’s often jokingly compared to candies like “Cadbury Gems” for its ubiquity.

Indians take Dolo 650 like it’s cadbury gems — Palaniappan Manickam (@drpal_manickam) April 14, 2025

This comparison was recently made by Palaniappan Manickam, a U.S.-based Indian gastroenterologist and health communicator, who commented on social media about the casual frequency with which Indians consume Dolo-650, highlighting a trend that reflects both medical practice and public behaviour.

Excessive Intake On Dolo Can Lead To Liver Damage

Originally introduced as a successor to Dolopar, Dolo-650 contains 650 mg of paracetamol and is widely prescribed for common ailments such as fever, body aches, headaches, and mild pain. It works by inhibiting the release of prostaglandins—chemical messengers in the body that signal pain and inflammation—while also helping to regulate elevated body temperatures.

Although paracetamol is generally considered safe when taken as per prescribed dosage, health experts continue to caution against overuse. Excessive intake, especially without medical supervision, can pose serious risks to liver health. Yet, despite these warnings, the tablet’s popularity only surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, when paracetamol became a go-to recommendation for managing post-vaccine symptoms like mild fever or body pain.

The numbers behind the rise of Dolo-650 are staggering. As per Forbes, the drug’s manufacturer, Micro Labs, has sold over 350 crore tablets since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. The company reportedly earned ₹400 crore in revenue in a single year. Data from market intelligence firm IQVIA shows that before the pandemic, annual sales hovered around 7.5 crore strips. By the end of 2021, that number had nearly doubled to 14.5 crore strips.

This dramatic growth wasn’t just a reflection of rising illness during the pandemic—it also pointed to the trust the brand had built among both doctors and the public. In a country where accessibility and affordability are key to medication adherence, Dolo-650 has managed to position itself as both reliable and reachable.

