India’s Ancient Nuskhas Go Global: WHO Teams Up With India To Mainstream Traditional Medicine

In a move set to bring India’s ancient healing wisdom onto the global stage, the Ministry of Ayush and the World Health Organization (WHO) signed a landmark agreement to create a Traditional Medicine module under the International Classification of Health Interventions (ICHI). Announced on Saturday, this collaboration aims to standardise therapies from Ayurveda, Yoga, Siddha, and Unani systems in global healthcare records. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted this breakthrough during the 122nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, calling it a momentous step that will “help in making Ayush reach maximum number of people across the world in a scientific manner.”

From Panchakarma to Policy: Ayush Goes Global

With this agreement, India’s age-old wellness regimens like Panchakarma, Yoga therapy, and Unani and Siddha treatments will finally speak the same language as global health systems—literally. The ICHI module, which complements the WHO’s International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11), will document these traditional interventions in standardised global terms. The Ayush Ministry said this shift will enable transparent billing, fair pricing, and smoother inclusion of Ayush services in insurance coverage. Hospitals, researchers, and health policy experts will now find it easier to document and study these interventions scientifically.

India Puts Its Wellness Wisdom On The World Map Through Ayush

The partnership received strong support from WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to say, “Pleased to sign an agreement for a $3 million contribution from #India to @WHO’s work on traditional medicine and the International Classification of Health Interventions.” He signed the pact alongside Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha. The WHO praised India’s commitment to making traditional medicine an essential part of global healthcare through structured classification and evidence-based integration.

Ayush Gets A Digital Passport To Global Healthcare

The new classification isn’t just a coding update—it’s a digital passport for Ayush to enter global healthcare systems. According to the Ayush Ministry, this development supports clinical documentation, insurance inclusion, hospital management, and research. It aligns perfectly with India’s mission to globalise its rich heritage of traditional medicine. With the combined power of ICD-11 for diseases and ICHI for interventions, Ayush can now operate on a global stage with scientific credibility, policy backing, and greater accessibility for people everywhere seeking holistic and affordable care.

(With Inputs From ANI)

