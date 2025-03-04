India’s Obesity Crisis: Over 440 Million People At Risk by 2050, Global Study Warns

By 2050, India could have over 440 million overweight and obese individuals, ranking second globally. Experts warn of severe health risks and policy challenges.

A groundbreaking global study published in The Lancet has revealed that by 2050, India could have over 440 million overweight and obese individuals. The findings suggest that India will rank second worldwide in obesity numbers, trailing only behind China. The study, conducted as part of the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study 2021, was led by an international team of researchers, including experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Soaring Numbers: A Global Epidemic

As of 2021, nearly half of the world’s adults—over a billion men and a billion women aged 25 and above—were already overweight or obese. India alone accounted for nearly 180 million of these cases, including 81 million men and 98 million women. By mid-century, this number is projected to surge to 3.8 billion globally, with 1.8 billion men and 1.9 billion women classified as overweight or obese.

The research warns that the obesity crisis will not be confined to developed nations, as sub-Saharan Africa is expected to witness an alarming 254.8% increase in cases.

Children and Young Adults at Risk

The study also predicts that India will have over 16 million overweight and obese boys and more than 14 million girls (aged 5-14 years) by 2050—placing the country second only to China in this category. However, among the 15-24 age group, India is projected to bear the highest obesity burden globally, with over 22 million men and nearly 17 million women affected by the crisis.

A Growing Concern for Policymakers

The findings arrive just as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently emphasized the need to combat obesity in his Mann Ki Baat radio address on February 23. He stressed that addressing obesity is crucial for India’s goal of becoming a fitter and healthier nation.

Health Risks and Calls for Change

Obesity—defined by a body mass index (BMI) of over 30—significantly increases the risk of metabolic disorders, heart disease, bone health issues, fertility complications, and even cancer. However, recent research has sparked debate about whether BMI alone is a sufficient metric for diagnosing obesity.

In January, a Lancet Commission report called for a more nuanced classification, suggesting that waist circumference and waist-to-hip ratio should also be considered. The commission proposed two new categories for obesity assessment: clinical obesity (chronic organ dysfunction due to excess weight) and pre-clinical obesity (increased health risks without immediate illness).

What Lies Ahead?

With obesity numbers skyrocketing, experts stress the urgent need for targeted public health interventions. The study’s lead author, Emmanuela Gakidou of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, described the crisis as a “monumental societal failure” requiring immediate intervention and prevention strategies.

As obesity continues to escalate in India, the country must prioritize public awareness campaigns, dietary education, and lifestyle reforms to mitigate the long-term health consequences of this growing epidemic.

