Saturday, December 14, 2024
Intermittent Fasting May Slow Hair Growth: New Study

The research, published in the journal Cell found that restricted eating schedules could negatively affect hair follicle stem cells.

Intermittent Fasting May Slow Hair Growth: New Study

Intermittent fasting, a popular weight-loss and wellness trend among ‘health-freaks’ may slow down hair regrowth, reveals a new study.

The research, published in the journal Cell and led by stem cell biologist Bing Zhang from Westlake University in China, found that restricted eating schedules could negatively affect hair follicle stem cells (HFSCs), which are essential for hair regeneration.

The study primarily involved experiments on mice, which have a much faster metabolism than humans. Mice subjected to strict eating patterns, such as eating during an eight-hour window or alternating between feast and fast days, experienced delayed hair regrowth. While normal mice regrew most of their hair in 30 days, fasting mice took up to 96 days to show partial regrowth.

The problem lies in how HFSCs adapt to changes in metabolism. When food intake is restricted, the body shifts from using glucose to burning fat as its primary energy source. This releases fatty acids into the bloodstream. However, HFSCs lack the mechanisms to process these fatty acids efficiently, leading to oxidative stress. Overwhelmed by this stress, the cells self-destruct, slowing down hair regrowth.

While the study focused on mice, researchers believe the effect may also occur in humans, though likely to a lesser degree due to slower metabolism.

What Can Be Done?

The researchers found that boosting antioxidants could help combat this effect. Using topical vitamin E or increasing antioxidant levels through genetic enhancements showed promising results in their experiments. This suggests that balancing fasting with proper nutrient intake may reduce its impact on hair health.

Zhang also noted that individual responses to intermittent fasting may vary based on factors like genetics, diet, and lifestyle. While intermittent fasting remains a popular choice for weight management, experts suggest paying attention to potential side effects and ensuring a well-balanced diet to support overall health.

For those considering intermittent fasting, consulting with a healthcare professional to develop a plan that suits individual needs is highly recommended.

