International Yoga Day 2026: Why Losing Weight Is Harder After 35 — And It’s Not Always Lack Of Willpower

Many adults in their late 30s and early 40s find themselves asking a frustrating question: “I’m eating well, exercising regularly, so why isn’t the weight coming off?” According to health and fitness experts, the answer often lies not in a lack of discipline but in the natural physiological changes that occur with age.

Dr. Neha Shah, Bariatric Surgeon, Weight Loss Specialist, and Co-Founder of The Good Weight, frequently sees patients who are doing everything “right” yet struggle to achieve the results they once could. She explains that after the age of 35, the body begins operating under a different set of rules, making weight management more complex than it was in earlier years.

The Silent Loss of Muscle Mass

One of the biggest yet often overlooked changes is the gradual decline in lean muscle mass. Beginning in the mid-30s, the body naturally starts losing muscle tissue, even in individuals who appear healthy and active.

Muscle plays a critical role in maintaining metabolic rate because it burns calories throughout the day—even at rest. As muscle mass decreases, the body’s daily energy requirements decline as well. This means that a person may continue eating the same foods and portions they have always consumed, yet gradually gain weight because their body simply requires fewer calories than before.

Fitness expert Sumit Dubey, founder of Sumit Dubey Fitness (SDF), echoes this observation. He notes that without regular strength training, muscle loss accelerates with age, slowing metabolism and making weight gain easier while making fat loss more challenging.

Hormonal Changes Reshape the Body

Hormonal fluctuations also play a significant role in weight management after 35. For women, changes can begin long before menopause. Dr. Shah explains that estrogen levels may fluctuate even when routine health reports appear normal. These hormonal shifts can influence fat distribution, sleep quality, appetite regulation, and stress responses, often leading to increased fat storage, particularly around the abdomen.

Men experience a more gradual decline in testosterone levels. While the change may be subtle, it can reduce the body’s ability to maintain muscle mass and increase the tendency to store fat, especially around the midsection. As a result, many men find that workouts no longer deliver the same results they once did.

The Impact of Poor Sleep and Chronic Stress

Sleep deprivation and chronic stress have become increasingly common in modern lifestyles, especially among adults balancing careers, family responsibilities, and personal commitments. According to Dr. Shah, inadequate sleep disrupts hunger-regulating hormones, often leading to increased appetite, stronger cravings, and a tendency to overeat without realizing it. Many individuals may believe they are functioning well on limited sleep, yet their eating patterns often reveal otherwise.

Dubey adds that prolonged stress can encourage fat storage around the belly while simultaneously reducing motivation for physical activity. Combined with poor sleep, this creates a cycle that makes weight management increasingly difficult.

Insulin Resistance: The Hidden Factor

Another factor that often goes unnoticed is declining insulin sensitivity. Dr. Shah points out that a person does not need to be diabetic for insulin to affect weight gain. As people age, their cells may become less responsive to insulin, prompting the body to produce more of the hormone. Elevated insulin levels encourage fat storage and make it harder for the body to access stored fat for energy.

In many cases, individuals who have maintained the same healthy eating habits for years may still gain weight due to these subtle metabolic changes rather than any significant dietary lapse.

A More Sedentary Lifestyle

Modern lifestyles also contribute to the challenge. While many people still schedule workouts, everyday movement has declined significantly. Hours spent sitting at desks, commuting, or using technology reduce the amount of incidental activity that once helped burn calories throughout the day.

Small movements such as walking to meetings, climbing stairs, or running errands on foot may seem insignificant individually, but collectively they contribute substantially to daily energy expenditure.

What Actually Works After 35?

Both experts agree that sustainable weight loss after 35 requires a smarter, more strategic approach rather than more extreme dieting.

Key recommendations include:

Prioritizing adequate protein intake to preserve and build muscle mass.

Incorporating resistance training regularly to counter age-related muscle loss.

Taking sleep seriously and aiming for consistent, restorative rest.

Managing stress through healthy lifestyle habits.

Increasing daily movement beyond structured exercise.

Monitoring important health markers such as fasting insulin, HbA1c, thyroid function, and vitamin D levels to identify hidden metabolic issues.

Rather than focusing solely on eating less, experts emphasize building habits that support long-term metabolic health and muscle preservation.

Weight loss after 35 may take longer and require a different strategy than it did in one’s 20s, but it remains entirely achievable. The key is understanding that aging naturally alters metabolism, hormones, muscle mass, and lifestyle patterns.

Instead of blaming themselves when results slow down, individuals should recognize that their bodies have changed—and adapt accordingly. With the right combination of nutrition, strength training, sleep, stress management, and medical awareness, sustainable weight loss remains well within reach.

ALSO READ: International Yoga Day 2026: Can 10 Minutes Of Daily Meditation Improve Focus More Than Social Media Breaks?