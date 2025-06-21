International Yoga Day: 25,000 Tribal Students Set World Record After Performing 108 Surya Namaskars in 108 Minutes

With great enthusiasm, 25000 tribal students from the Alluri Sitharama Raju district assembled in Visakhapatnam for a yoga session, seeking to create a new world record.

The event, in the school of Tribal students from across Andhra Pradesh and also at the AU Engineering College, was organised one day before the official International Yoga Day on June 21, in which the students had performed 108 Surya Namaskar in the grounds on Friday, 20 June,2025.

The students were able to perform 108 Surya Namaskar in just 108 minutes.

“25,000 Adivasi have performed Yoga with so much dedication. They have broken their own previous record, signifying continuous improvement in their yoga activities.” Said by Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani

Also, IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh said, “When I see tribal people, I see commitment. Within 108 minutes, you did 108 Surya Namaskar. Not only India, the entire world is looking at us. I thank you on behalf of the government. This is a world record, which will be announced tomorrow.”

Minister Nara Lokesh also expressed his opinion on the occasion of Yoga Day. He said that Yoga plays a very important role in one’s life. Further, he added that “Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister and my father, used to wake me up when I was your age and make me do yoga.

We all should dream of changing the world. This is just a start.”

Yoga Day 2025: Yoga Classes to be added in the curriculum

IT Minister Nara Lokesh praised the students for their discipline and commitment. He further added that yoga would be added to their curriculum for their benefit.

He informed that Yoga practices will be conducted in all government schools on a weekly basis, commencing from June 21.

Prime Minister Narendra had a special connection with Vishakhapatnam. This is his second visit this year, Said Minister Nara Lokesh.

Yoga Day 2025: Importance of Yoga

Yoga plays a very crucial role in one’s life. Yoga is like finding peace in this noisy world. It is a way to bring balance between the body, mind, and soul. So that they can work in harmony.

It helps to reconnect with the world, but especially with yourself. Yoga is not about physical fitness; it’s also about mental, emotional, social, and spiritual too. Yoga is a powerful tool to enhance one’s life.

