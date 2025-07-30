Coffee is loaded with antioxidants and phytochemicals such as chlorogenic acids, phenolic acids, and flavonoids, which may promote anti-inflammatory action. Basically, coffee would protect against chronic diseases. It can prevent Type II diabetes mellitus, heart diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Some studies have found that coffee consumption of around three to four cups a day could bring about a 19% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease when compared versus people who do not consume coffee. A 48% lower risk of type 2 diabetes and liver cancer was also reported to have occurred. Other reported outcomes from coffee drinking include improved liver function, increase in metabolism, increase in mood and cognition, improvement in reaction time and lower incidence of certain cancers (colon, liver, prostate).

Yet, similar to what happens with food or drinks and medications or supplements, the consumption of coffee may not always impart all the beneficial properties. In excess, caffeine could cause palpitations in some people accompanied by a disrupted sleep cycle and elevated blood pressure, more so with persons who are cactus caffeine or in a state of anxiety. Pregnant women should limit their caffeine intake to no more than 200 mg (approximately two cups of coffee) per day, since high caffeine amounts may cause low birth weight, premature birth, and miscarriages. There is a possibility that other health consequences may be affected by excess caffeine which may also include a potential impairment of bone health due to possible calcium loss and worsened acid reflux or irritable bowel symptoms.

In conclusion, reasonable amounts of 100% pure coffee may be fine for most healthy adults produced black (without cream or sugar) but consult with your doctor before increasing any coffee intake with fevers associated with hypertension (high blood pressure), anxiety, gastrointestinal disorders, or if you are pregnant.



(This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. The referenced health benefits and risks are supported by studies available on the National Library of Medicine. Please consult a healthcare provider before making significant changes to your caffeine consumption.)