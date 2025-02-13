Is Cockroach Milk More Nutritious Than Cow’s Milk? FACT CHECK

The idea of cockroach milk being a superfood has sparked curiosity and debate. Researchers discovered that the Pacific beetle cockroach (Diploptera punctata) produces a nutrient-rich “milk-like” substance to feed its young. Some studies suggest that this milk contains protein crystals packed with essential amino acids, fats, and sugars, potentially offering four times more nutrition than cow’s milk.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, before you start stocking up on cockroach milk, it’s important to understand the facts. Although the research findings are promising, cockroach milk is not commercially available or widely tested for human consumption. Additionally, extracting it is impractical, making large-scale production nearly impossible.

How Does It Compare to Cow’s Milk?

Nutritionally, cockroach milk is believed to be highly dense in calories and protein. Cow’s milk, on the other hand, is a proven source of calcium, vitamin D, and other nutrients essential for bone health and development. Unlike cockroach milk, cow’s milk has undergone rigorous testing for safety and is a dietary staple for millions worldwide.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

For now, the hype around cockroach milk should be viewed with caution. There is no scientific consensus on its safety, long-term health benefits, or whether it can replace traditional dairy sources.

While cockroach milk may sound like the next superfood trend, more research and development are required before it becomes a viable alternative to traditional dairy. Until then, sticking with well-established sources of nutrition like cow’s milk remains a safer choice.

Disclaimer:

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional before making any significant dietary changes.)