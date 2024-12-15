Home
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Is Paracetamol Safe? Painkiller May Pose Health Risks For Older Adults, Study Finds

Is Paracetamol Safe? Painkiller May Pose Health Risks For Older Adults, Study Finds

A new study by the University of Nottingham, UK, has found that paracetamol, a common over-the-counter painkiller, may increase the risk of gastrointestinal, heart, and kidney complications in adults aged 65 and above.

Typically, paracetamol is used for treating mild to moderate fever, while it is also the drug of choice for the management of osteoarthritis, a condition that causes joint pain, stiffness, and swelling. The reason behind this is that it is ‘considered’ safe and effective.

The ‘Health Threats’ it poses

Recent research has, however, shown that long-term use of the drug poses significant health risks for older adults.

According to a study from the journal Arthritis Care and Research, repeated consumption of paracetamol was associated with:

  1. Having a 24% elevated risk of bleeding from the digestive tract caused by ulcers.
  2. Developing a 36% increase in the risk of having lower gastrointestinal bleeding.
  3. A 19% increased risk of chronic kidney disease.
  4. 9% higher risk for heart failure.
  5. A 7% increased risk of hypertension or high blood pressure.

Lead author Weiya Zhang said that paracetamol has been the drug of choice for osteoarthritis for decades and is still frequently prescribed, especially for elderly patients because of its favorable safety profile. However, Zhang observed, “Given its relatively weak analgesic activity, the role of paracetamol as a first-line treatment for chronic conditions like osteoarthritis may need to be reevaluated.

The researchers analyzed the health records of over 1.8 lakh people aged 65 and older who had been repeatedly prescribed paracetamol between 1998 and 2018. Their health outcomes were compared with those of over 4 lakh older adults who were not prescribed the drug repeatedly.

This study adds to ongoing debates about the effectiveness and safety of paracetamol. Earlier research has also raised questions about its ability to relieve pain in osteoarthritis patients and highlighted potential side effects like gastrointestinal bleeding.

